Sudanese Prime Minister’s house surrounded and senior government officials reportedly arrested





It is unclear whether the military is there to protect Hamdok, or whether he is under house arrest in the capital

Various senior government officials are also said to have been arrested and sent to prison by men wearing military police uniforms, according to arrest witnesses they posted on social media, as well as Reuters and other field media, citing unidentified sources. government.

The detainees reportedly include government ministers and members of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council. CNN could not independently verify the arrests.

Flights from Khartoum International Airport have also been suspended, a source at the Civil Aviation Authority told CNN.

Global flight tracking service Flightradar24 does not show flights departing from the airport, and an oncoming flight. It is not clear whether that incoming flight will be allowed to land. The monitoring site NetBlocks reported that the internet connection was “severely disrupted” in Sudan on Monday, “appearing in a telecommunications outage for many people.” “Real-time network data shows national connectivity at 34% of normal levels; the incident continues,” NetBlocks added. A source in Khartoum told CNN the calls are not being linked to people in Sudan and the internet is off. Witnesses said that since Monday morning local time, demonstrators were gathering in the streets of the capital to protest the arrests, lighting fires and setting up roadblocks. It comes after the Sudanese Association of Professionals, a pro-democracy Sudanese group, called on people to take to the streets to resist the “military coup”. Political crisis Military and civilian groups have divided power in the East African country into a troubled alliance, called the Sovereign Council, since the ouster of former President Omar al-Bashir in 2019. But following one failed coup attempt In September, attributed to Bashir’s loyal forces, military leaders called for reforms to the Freedom and Change Forces (FFC) coalition and the replacement of the cabinet. Civilian leaders, however, have accused them of plotting to seize power – and Sudan is now facing the biggest political crisis in its two-year transition. Thousands of demonstrators gathered in front of the presidential palace in Khartoum on October 17 calling for the army to take power. They were organized by a faction affiliated with the FFC army and called for General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the armed forces and Sudan’s joint military-civilian sovereign council, to launch a coup and overthrow the government. A few days later, thousands of protesters took to the streets in a number of cities in support of civil rule within the government for the separation of powers in the country. This is an evolving story.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/25/africa/sudan-military-prime-minister-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos