The British government rules out a move to Covid Plan B as cases increase

The British government has ruled out an immediate move in its Coronavirus B Plan, after an expert advising vaccinations warned that the vaccination program would not be enough to bring current infection rates under control in England.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has resisted calls from health executives for tougher restrictions despite an increase in the number of cases, said the vaccines would take England out during the winter and out of the pandemic.

Professor Adam Finn, who is on the Joint Vaccination and Immunization Committee (JCVI), warned against complacency in what he said is a “deteriorating” situation.

He said people should test themselves, wear masks and avoid crowds indoors in order to prevent “a real meltdown”.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said this week that new cases could reach 100,000 a day, but Downing Street has insisted there is still spare capacity in the NHS and that Plan B will only be activated if it is subject to “significant pressure”.

Plan B includes instructions from work from home and the mandatory use of face masks.

Asked if it was time to bring in Plan B to tackle Covid, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said “at the moment the data do not suggest we should move to Plan B immediately”.

He told BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show: “Well, the Prime Minister actually just said that we are looking at the data all the time, as you would expect us to.

“We are monitoring everything, but at the moment the data do not suggest that we should move immediately to Plan B, but of course we will keep an eye on it and the plans are ready.”

Vaccine Minister Maggie Throup said Plan A was “working” and “where we need to be”.

Prof Finn said that while vaccines are very effective in stopping people from becoming seriously ill, they are not as effective in stopping infections altogether or stopping the spread of the virus.

“They have an effect on this, but they will not be enough at the moment to keep the spread of the virus under control,” he said.

“And we need to see people continue to make efforts to avoid contact, to avoid transmission and to do other things, as well as to be vaccinated if we are to stop this growth from growing further,” he said. for Trevor Phillips On Sunday on Sky News.

Prof Finn added: “I would like to reiterate the fact that the vaccine program itself, in the current situation, even if things go optimally, in my opinion, is not enough to put things under control.

“We have to have people using lateral flow tests, avoiding contact with a large number of people indoors, using masks, all those things have to happen now if we are going to stop this rise and “We get things under control as soon as possible to stop a real crisis in the middle of winter.”

His comments came after another prominent government adviser to Covid-19 said he was “very scared” there would be a “closed Christmas” as he urged the public to do everything possible for him. reduce virus transmission.

Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of the Virus Repair Risk Advisory Group (Nervtag), said the number of cases and death rates are currently “unacceptable”.

He said measures such as housework and wearing masks are “so important” as part of efforts to control the spread of Covid.

The Wuhan Marathon was postponed after the rise of Kovid-19 in China

Residents queue for Covid tests at a temporary location in Zhangye as cases rise across China

The Wuhan Marathon, which was due to take place today, has been postponed for a short time as concerns grow over a coronavirus resurgence in China ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

China today reported 26 new cases of domestic Covid-19, in an explosion that has become the final test of the country’s zero tolerance approach with just over 100 days until the start of the Games.

Authorities have competed to control virus infections through massive resident testing and targeted blockages.

But with the increase in cases, the organizers of the Wuhan Marathon said in a statement that they would postpone the event in the central Chinese city “to prevent the risk of the epidemic spreading”.

The event was expected to have 26,000 participants, taking part in races including a full marathon and a half marathon, in the city where the coronavirus was first identified by the end of 2019, state media reported.

The organizing committee said it would reimburse the registration fees of successful contestants.

China has reduced the number of infections to a single drop by setting aggressive, massive tests and keeping its borders extremely tight.

PPE workers check travel history of passengers arriving at a railway station in Shanghai

It remains unclear whether the 40th edition of the Beijing Marathon next Sunday will go as planned. Organizers did not respond immediately when contacted by VET.

On Wednesday, China will mark 100 days before the Winter Olympics, starting February 4, with organizers admitting earlier this month that they are “facing a lot of pressure” because of Covid-19.

Games may be the most limited mass sporting event since the onset of the pandemic, without allowing international spectators and a vaccine mandate for anyone entering a strictly enforced “bubble”.

Athletes must be vaccinated or face a 21-day quarantine when entering China.

Ahead of the Winter Olympics, Beijing has begun offering residents strong blows to the coronavirus.

The latest spread was related to an elderly couple who were in a group of several tourists.

They started in Shanghai before flying to Xi’an, Gansu province and Inner Mongolia.

Covid-19 cases registered in Eastern Europe amounted to 20 million

Passengers arriving at Crimea Simferopol International Airport today

The number of coronavirus infections recorded so far in Eastern Europe exceeded 20 million today, according to a Reuters report, as the region is facing its worst outbreak since the pandemic began and vaccination efforts delayed.

Countries in the region have the lowest vaccination rates in Europe, with less than half the population receiving a single dose.

Hungary tops the region’s vaccination rates with 62% of its population receiving at least one stroke, while Ukraine has given only 19% of its inhabitants a single dose, according to Our World in Data.

New infections in the region have grown steadily and now average an average of over 83,700 new cases per day, the highest level since November last year, Reuters data showed as of Friday.

Although it has only 4% of the world’s population, Eastern Europe accounts for approximately 20% of all new reported cases globally.

According to a Reuters analysis, three of the top five countries reporting the most deaths in the world are in Eastern Europe – Russia, Ukraine and Romania.

More indoor social gatherings following the lifting of restrictions as winter begins is fueling an increase in Covid-19 infections in many countries across Europe, the World Health Organization’s emergency director Mike Ryan said on Thursday.

Russian Emergency Situations Ministry workers disinfect Moscow Belorussky railway station

As the wave of infections intensifies, many people in Eastern Europe are torn between disobedience and regret for not being vaccinated.

Hundreds have protested in Sofia and other cities against the mandatory certificates that went into effect on Thursday, restricting access to many indoor public spaces for those who have been vaccinated.

A European Commission poll, Eurobarometer, has shown that at least one in three in most countries in the east of the European Union does not trust the healthcare system, compared to the bloc’s average of 18%.

More than 40% of all new cases reported in Eastern Europe were in Russia, with 120 people testing positive every five minutes, according to a Reuters analysis.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday that the country’s healthcare system was operating under great strain.

On Friday, the nation reported Covid record deaths for the fourth day in a row. So far, Russia has vaccinated about 36% of its population with one vaccine.