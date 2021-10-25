IM prepares to accept green burials | News, Sports, Work





IRON MOUNTAIN – A green burial site in the Iron Mountain Cemetery Park has been identified, with rules and regulations to be considered at an upcoming city council meeting. The area near Jackson / Campbell Street in a southeastern part of the cemetery has room for about 60 graves, according to city manager Jordan Stanchina. The city explored the concept of green burial following a community presentation in 2019 by the Keweenaw Green Burial Alliance. Burials do not allow gravestones or burial vaults. The grave site is allowed to be returned to nature using a biodegradable coffin or shroud. The funeral policy may be ready for consideration by November 1st, Stanchina told the council October 16th. In other actions, the council: – I learned that a purchase agreement has been signed for the purchase of a city plot by Kwik Trip Inc. at 1010 N. Stephenson Ave.The sale of 2.8 acres for $ 315,000 is for building a fuel / convenience store. – Hearing resident Katherine Clawson praises the Fire Mountain Fire Department for its help in a recent ambulance call. “Police and firefighters have always done a great job,” she said. “We are very fortunate to have the caliber of officers and first responders we have.” – Received a single report of seven deer harvested since October 18 during the city’s managed archery. Mayor Dale Alessandrini said he recently counted “A herd of 14 people” in a residential corner. – Note that the city will start using a Facebook page to help inform residents about public works activities and other articles of interest. A link is available at https://www.cityofironmountain.com/. Latest news today and more in your inbox

