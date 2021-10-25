International
BC ski resorts try to find staff amid visa delays for foreign workers
As COVID-19 restrictions rise and travel increases, the ski industry is anticipating a busy season ahead.
But it can feel uncomfortable if Canadian ski resorts continue to have difficulty finding staff to use wheelchairs and hamburgers at their top-of-the-line restaurants.
According to the Canadian Ski Council (CSC), up to 30 percent of vacancies at ski resorts across the country may remain vacant until ski season arrives.
Critical staff shortages prompted CSC President Paul Pinchbeck to send a letter to Canada’s economic development and immigration ministers, urging the federal government to extend work visas for visitors who are still in the country, and whose visas will expire from now on the end of the ski season. The letter asks the government to grant an extension until May 1, 2022.
A work holiday visa is a temporary work permit offered to young people from participating countries to work in Canada for 12 or 24 months.
Pinchbeck also urged the government to allocate more resources to process new visa applications.
Big White says it needs hundreds of other employees
At Big White Ski Resort, in Kelowna, BC, senior vice president Michael J.Ballingal says that while they typically require 600 to 700 employees to run the mountain, they have only 250 employees confirmed for next season.
“To run [a ski resort] you need hundreds upon hundreds of people. “Right now we do not have it,” he said.
Sun Peaks Resort, near Kamloops, BC, is also short on staff, with about 100 vacancies and only about a month until the start of the season.
Christina Antoniak, communications director, says about 50 percent of their staff are usually from outside, but that has dropped to about 20 percent this season.
At Revelstoke Mountain Resort, all ski lift jobs have been completed, but the roles of food, drink and hotel operations have been challenging to fill, according to Peter Nielsen, vice president of operations.
“Quite is quite unprecedented,” he said.
Lindsay Bennett has run Dizzy’s Ski Shop, a specialty shoe store, in Big White for 17 yearswithHe currently has less than half the boot mounts he normally needs to run the store.
Bennett says some future employees had to cancel their plans to come to Canada to work for him as they were unable to obtain a visa.
“These are people who have an extraordinary ability that I need. When you find someone and then you can’t put them in, it ‘s really frustrating,” Bennett said.
“The ski industry in North America relies on internationals. When they can’t come, the ski industry hurts. And now, they can’t come,” Bennett said.
Anthony Voiturin from France had secured a job at Dizzy’s for the upcoming winter season. It was scheduled to start on October 12th. He started the process of getting his visa in July, but has not yet received it.
Voiturinis is now debating whether to stay in France for the winter.
Pinchbeck said in the CSC letter that if left untreated, labor shortages could result in businesses operating part-time or shutting down altogether.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/ski-resorts-staff-visa-delays-1.6222937
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]