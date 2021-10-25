



SHANGHAI, October 24, 2021 / PRNewswire / – On October 18, 2021, the Financial Times (FT) released its own Executive EMBA Ranking for 2021. School of Management, Fudan University said it was more than happy to learn that four of them its programs were among the top 50 EMBA programs in the world in the FT rankings. In particular, the Fudan EMBA Program there are climbed to 13th place while The University of Hong Kong-Fudan University’s IMBA program earned the highest position among part-time MBA programs globally. The four programs that were included in the global FT list included the Fudan EMBA Program, University of Washington-Fudan University EMBA Program, University of Hong Kong Fudan University IMBA Program and Norwegian Business School BI-Fudan University MBA Program. The Fudan EMBA program came in 13th th this year – No.1 in research degree, work experience, international faculty and international students among EMBA programs taught by China;

TheWashington-Fudan University EMBA Program was established 23 rd – No.1 in the research rank in Asia ;

Hong Kong-Fudan University IMBA Program 32 nd – No.1 among global part-time MBA programs;

BI Norwegian School of Business-Fuda University MBA Program claimed 45th position – Nr. 3 in wage growth worldwide. In addition, Fudan University School of Management received 91rr worldwide position in UTD Top 100 Ranking Research Research of UTD as well as, once again, in the No.1 place among mainland Chinese business schoolsThis marks the sixth year in a row that the School has been ranked among the top 100 in this list of most authoritative business schools rated for research performance. Most importantly, with the continuous improvements of its educational and research programs, the School of Management, Fudan University has been one of the vanguards in fulfilling the mission of our time to contribute to the economic and social development of China, taking the initiative to Develop Innovative Educational Educational Programs. Citing an example, the School started one Scientific technology Innovation Strategy in 2020 despite being on the verge of the Covid-19 pandemic, under which some specific research projects that examined the benefits scientific technology innovation (STI) brings to management and how management empowers it was undertakenWith School also created Fudan Sci-Tech Innovation Leadership Program, and took the lead among Chinese business schools in opening a Science Technology Innovation Program Office in a move to accelerate the creation of the STI-based ecosystem and empower STI organizations. In further support of the country scientific-technological innovation initiative, the School is also continuing to implement research projects that explore other aspects of STI management and facilitate formation of STI leaderswith The School plans to further enhance the quality of its curriculum, as well as to create and nurture a career path for management professionals, professors, researchers and social leaders with a global perspective and a deep understanding of what Chineaneeds, in order to making greater contributions to the economic growth and social development of the country. View original content to download multimedia: SOURCE School of Management, Fudan University

