Banks warn that travel quarantine threatens Hong Kong’s international status





Asia’s largest financial lobby group, whose members include Goldman Sachs and BlackRock, has warned the Hong Kong government that the territory’s status as an international financial center is in jeopardy due to “very restrictive” coronavirus policies that prevent foreign travel. The letter from the Asia Association of Industry and Securities to Paul Chan, Hong Kong’s chief financial officer, was an unusual move by the group, which represents 155 of the largest banks, asset managers and professional service firms in the region. It is the first time the group has confronted the government over its policies. Asifma’s letter called on officials to draw up a timeline for easing travel restrictions amid growing concerns in the city’s business community as the rest of the region reopens. Last week, Singapore opened quarantine travel arrangements with 10 countries after 21 months of closed borders. Australia, New Zealand and Thailand have also presented plans to reopen borders in recent weeks. But visitors to Hong Kong from 25 countries, including the UK and US, still have to be quarantined at a hotel at their own expense for three weeks, while travelers from other countries are subject to a two-week hotel quarantine. The policy, which has been in force since 2020, is expected to last until 2022. Authorities have failed to provide any timeline for easing the rules. Asifma said there was a growing sense among Hong Kong’s international financial services community that “talent, people and business operations” were leaving the city. She said a survey of its members found that 48 percent of companies were considering moving staff or functions away from Hong Kong because of uncertainty about when and how quarantine restrictions would be lifted. Nearly three-quarters of firms were struggling to attract and retain talent in Hong Kong, she added. “We fear that if Hong Kong does not develop and communicate a clear and meaningful exit strategy from the current zero-case approach, as is the case in many other jurisdictions, Hong Kong risks losing its vital international status,” it said. paper. Recommended “The government should do its utmost to promote informed dialogue and full consideration of long-term risks to livelihoods if its borders remain to be effectively closed, in contrast to competitive international financial and business centers.” The Hong Kong government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. This month, Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s chief executive, said for the first time that traveling in and out of China was the city’s priority. This stance has raised concerns about a long delay in easing quarantine rules for international travel due to Beijing’s strict zero-Covid strategy. A Chinese official told the Financial Times that the border with the continent could remain closed until after the communist party congress in November 2022. Asifma outlined a plan for Hong Kong to abandon its zero-Covid strategy “beyond just the immediate goal of opening borders with China.” He included Hong Kong who set the criteria for reopening after certain levels of vaccination were met, and “acceptance to live with Covid will eventually be sought, enabling businesses, families and the community in Hong Kong to plan more effectively for the future.” “. Hong Kong has reported only 213 deaths from Covid-19 among a population of nearly 7.5m. About 65 percent of city dwellers have been fully vaccinated, although this included only 16 percent of people over the age of 80.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/9ea6786b-55b3-4133-bcaa-fe5a034637fc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos