Selected Juniper Networks to Build the Infrastructure of the Future International Network for UPC Poland





SUNNYVALE, California .– (TELE BUSINESS) –Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), an AI-led secure networking leader, announced today that he has been elected by UPC Poland, Liberty GlobalLargest revenue-generating operation in Central and Eastern Europe and Poland the largest cable TV operator to provide a new, nearly 400G network to power UPC Polands’ main international infrastructure. The UPC Polands network offers broadband internet, digital television, mobile and digital telephony (VoIP) services to millions of customers and a range of 1G / per second voice and business data services. Juniper is uniquely positioned to offer this first network of experience required to meet growing market needs, UPC Polands customer expectations and operational imperatives. This network update is in direct response to a number of key business imperatives for UPC Poland. These include maintaining the high quality of the user experience in the 3.7 million households and thousands of mobile clients it currently serves, while enabling further growth, effective and flexible operating cost controls and strict adherence to parent company Liberty Globals stability enterprise and reporting. Highlights of the news UPC Poland has seen exponential traffic growth on its network, with an annual growth of 40 percent over the last decade. This has led to a relentless focus on the experience it can eventually give to all users. UPC Poland has now enabled its network to remain equipped to cope with this growth without lagging behind in service, scale and quality for existing and new customers alike.

Sustainability and cost control were key principles of UPC Polands vision for the new network. The requirement for potential technology providers was that the chosen routing platform should be able to scale to meet demand for the next 10 years, avoiding expensive, useless and replacement requirements.

Juniper Networks Router PTX10008 Series, router of the latest generation basic module, was chosen because it can meet these stringent requirements with industry-leading 100GbE and 400GbE port densities with full port speed (multi-rate) port flexibility in the smallest possible footprint, and with the necessary headroom to increased along with the business expansion of UPC Polands.

The Junipers solution provides a better five-year TCO (Total Ownership Cost) than that offered by other on-the-job technology providers, thanks to PAYG (Pay As You Grow) licenses on select line cards. UPC Polands projected capacity increase over five years can be offered on a single PTX Series chassis.

The first node of the network has already been successfully established in Poznan, with another in Warsaw to follow. Three more nodes will then be created to create a nationwide infrastructure to support the digital transformation of UPC Polands. Support quotes Liberty Global believes the connections we are building today are helping to create a better tomorrow. This approach is implemented on multiple levels in the new UPC Polands network, providing consistent, superior digital user experiences to millions of our subscribers, being aware of the space and power consumption in our data centers and presence points. The sustainability of the Juniper PTX series exchange rate platform ensures the best total five-year cost of ownership by the vendors we have evaluated, which has also enabled us to truly plan for the future and manage costs in direct proportion to the growth of continuous, so our choice of first experience network provider was a strategic business decision that was easy to make. – Monika Nowak-Toporowicz, Vice President and CTIO at UPC Poland and UPC Slovakia Increasingly, service providers need to balance cost, capacity, and performance with the sustainability factors in their networks. The deployment of UPC Polands shows that there can be less with intelligent solutions that combine physical and virtual innovations to deliver the dynamic and responsible network of the future. – Brendan Gibbs, Vice President of Automated WAN Solutions, Juniper Networks About Juniper Networks Juniper Networks is dedicated to dramatically simplifying network operations and directing superior experiences for end users. Our solutions provide industry-leading knowledge, automation, security and AI to drive real business results. We believe that empowering ties will bring us closer together, empowering us all to solve the world’s greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability and equality. Additional information can be found on the Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect to Juniper on Tweet, LinkedIn AND Facebookwith Juniper Networks, Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos and other listed brands here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and / or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners. category service provider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211025005013/en/Juniper-Networks-Chosen-to-Build-International-Network-Infrastructure-of-the-Future-for-UPC-Poland The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos