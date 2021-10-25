Calumet has spooky weekend fun | News, Sports, Work





The roots of the events lie in the Trunk or Treat event, in which community groups place cars in the green area behind the Calumet Theater to distribute candy. Laurie Koivu said she had taken Alaysha Smith, 10, from Houghton, as a way to get involved in local activities. Smith, who had just been stopped by the Foreign War Veterans auxiliary vehicle, said his favorite part was “Candy”. Local businesses also took part in the entertainment, distributing goods to families walking downtown. On Fifth Street, 10-year-olds Calumet Brynn Kauppinen, 10, of Calumet, Gavin Erickson, 10, of Calumet, and Gia Snell, 8, of Painesdale were packing their bags. For Kauppinen, the main point was to see everyone’s costumes. “I like the one where someone is the cookie monster, and then there’s a cookie and a milk cartoon,” she said. Snell’s favorite was one “Crazy cat lady” while Erickson liked one “Creepy clown.” They would also have fun at the Calumet Theater. After taking a custom balloon animal from a clown and greeting enlighteners like Mary Poppins, the children climbed onto the Calumet Theater stage for games such as throwing a bag of beans. Sharon and Cody Crouch from Hancock, along with Ella Crouch, 4, were experiencing Trunk or Treat for the first time. Halloween is “Their thing” Cody tha; they even got married on Halloween. “We were only here for a few minutes, but it was fun,” Tha Sharon Crouch. “You could say everyone is in a good mood.” The Keweenaw Heritage Center hosted the pumpkin carving starting at noon. The pumpkins had been lying on the stairs all night, but they avoided the evil, said Village Trustee Elise Matz. Around 5 p.m., almost all of the 80 squash offered were marked with intricate patterns. After it got dark, they lit up to see them all. Latest news today and more in your inbox MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (AP) Business owners in Michigan Mackinac Island are celebrating a big comeback in … LANSING After approval by the FDA, recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention … SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) Lake Superior State University in Michigan in the Upper East Peninsula has been … HOUGHTON Due to ongoing maintenance work on Portage Lake Lift Bridge, restrictions on all commercial and …



