Priyadarshan Sahasrabuddhe i Pune wins International Green Skills Innovation Challenge





Pune environmentalist and entrepreneur Priyadarshan Sahasrabud has also won the US-based Green Skills Innovation Challenge organized by US-based Ashoka Changemakers in partnership with HSBC.

Sahasrabuddhe Vaayu, a process of turning food waste into green fuel or energy, has found it a place in the top 12 among 348 competitors from around the world. The challenge was open to social entrepreneurs in selected entrepreneurial markets that equip individuals and communities with the skills needed to thrive towards a green economy. Chakraakaar Lifestyle Solutions Private Limited, the organization under its founder, Priyadarshan Sahasrabud and received the award for two objectives that the Vaayu initiative is meeting. Firstly, Vaayu gives the power to the common man to make their energy from food waste and secondly, it has the potential to increase the profits of wipers and waste collectors by 10 times, he said. Priyadarshan, 37, will receive $ 20,000 in grant funding and will also have an opportunity to grow this project with mentorship from Ashoka and HSBC. Speaking of achievement, Priyadarshan, an IIT-B student, said, With the climate crisis accelerating day by day, initiatives like Vaayu can help provide solutions to problems through ordinary people. Vaayu can be created by individuals in their homes, in restaurants, corporate canteens and in housing companies. Through this, waste is managed locally, fossil energy is replaced with renewable energy and helps create green jobs. – Stay up to date with the latest Pune news. Follow Pune Express at Twitter here and further Facebook hereWith You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel herewithf The organization was also awarded the Green Enterprise Award on the 28th Day of Entrepreneurs by Entrepreneurs International, a charitable trust that promotes entrepreneurship. Vaayu works to turn food waste without crushing it into flammable methane gas, which can be used as cooking fuel. Currently, about 2.5 tons / day of food waste is managed at source. It saves about 3,000 cylinders of LPG a year and compensates for 125 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, he added.

