Amnesty International will close its offices in Hong Kong

Amnesty International will close its two offices in Hong Kong by the end of the year, the organization announced today.

The local section office will close on October 31st while the regional office which is part of Amnesty International’s International Secretariat will be closed by the end of 2021. Regional operations will be transferred to other offices of the organizations in Asia-Pacific .

This decision, taken with a heavy heart, is driven by Hong Kong national security law, which has made it impossible for human rights organizations in Hong Kong to work freely and without fear of serious retribution from government, said Anjhula Mya Singh Bais, chair of the Amnesty International Board.

Hong Kong has long been an ideal regional base for international civil society organizations, but the recent targeting of local human rights groups and unions signals an intensification of the authorities’ campaign to rid the city of all dissenting voices. Increasingly it is increasingly difficult for us to continue to operate in such an unstable environment.

There are two Amnesty International offices based in Hong Kong: a local membership section focused on human rights education in the city; and a regional office which conducts research, advocacy and campaigning in East and Southeast Asia and the Pacific. All regional offices will continue to work from new locations.

We are deeply indebted to Amnesty’s members and staff, who over the past 40 years have worked tirelessly to protect human rights from and from Hong Kong. From successfully pushing for the complete abolition of the death penalty in Hong Kong in 1993, to exposing evidence of excessive use of force by police during the mass protests of 2019, Amnesty in Hong Kong has shed light on human rights violations. in the darkest days, said Agnes Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International.

In the wider region, our research and campaign has addressed topics including freedom of expression in North Korea, conscientious objection to military service in South Korea, the right to housing in Mongolia, Japanese atrocities of the fight against comfortable women, and crackdown on human rights lawyers in China.

Moreover, Amnesty International’s educational programs in Hong Kong from classroom talks to a documentary film festival have raised human rights awareness not only in city schools, but also among the general public. No one and no power can ruin that legacy.

The national security law, imposed by the Chinese central government, was passed on June 30, 2020. It targets alleged acts of secession, overthrow of state power, terrorist activities, and cooperation with foreign or foreign forces to endanger national security.

Its comprehensive and vaguely defined definition of national security, which follows that of the Beijing authorities, has been arbitrarily used as a pretext to restrict human rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association, and to suppress political objections and objections.

Amnesty documented the rapid deterioration of human rights in Hong Kong a year after the adoption of the national security law at a conference in June 2021.

The environment of repression and perpetual uncertainty created by national security law makes it impossible to know which activities could lead to criminal sanctions. The law has been used repeatedly to target people who have upset authorities for a number of reasons, from singing political songs to discussing human rights issues in the classroom, said Anjhula Mya Singh Bais.

The pattern of raids, arrests and prosecutions against perceived opponents has highlighted how the ambiguity of the law can be manipulated to build a case against whoever the authorities choose.

A government crackdown targeting activists, opposition politicians and independent media has recently expanded to include civil society organizations. At least 35 groups have been dispersed since the law was passed, including some of the city’s largest unions and activist groups.

There are tough days ahead for human rights in Hong Kong, but Amnesty International will continue to be with the people of Hong Kong. We will fight for their rights to be respected and we will be vigilant in our review of those who abuse them, said Agnes Callamard.

While leaving the city we have called home for decades is devastating, we are proud of our achievements during that time and confident that the strength of Amnesty Plus’s 10 million supporters worldwide will enable us to continue our work. together to end human rights abuses everywhere.

Amnesty’s local Hong Kong section works primarily to raise awareness of human rights issues in the city and is funded primarily by individual donations from the Hong Kong public.

The Hong Kong Regional Office which has a sister country in Bangkok conducts research, campaigning and advocacy work throughout the region including mainland China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, North Korea, Mongolia, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Philippines, Brunei, Singapore, Timor-Leste, Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and the Pacific Islands.

