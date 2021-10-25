What is the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow next week? : NPR



A climate extravaganza will start in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday. President Biden will appear. So will other world leaders and diplomats, business leaders and activists in a small town. It’s been billed as a potential turning point in the fight to avert the worst effects of climate change, and has a curious name: COP26.

Is hype worth it? What can he achieve? Here’s what you need to know.

Q. What is a COP?

These climate meetings began in 1992, when countries signed a treaty promising to stabilize greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere and prevent dangerous climate change. Almost every year since then, the parties to this agreement have met to talk about what still needs to be done. It is called the Conference of the Parties, or COP. This is the 26th such meeting. So, COP26.

Q. Who will appear?

An amazing collection of people. Saleemul Huk, from the International Center for Climate Change and Development in Bangladesh, has been to every single COP. He calls the meeting a “circus with many rings”. In the inner ring, diplomats with blue markings from almost 200 countries will debate the wording of a statement issued at the end of the meeting, which contains every current decision. Other places in Glasgow will be flooded with celebrities, industry groups, climate activists and academic researchers, all with their own preferences. Priten protest. It will be like a Congress session, a trade show and a political demonstration all gathered in one.

Q. What should COP26 achieve?

There is a key goal: get closer to fulfilling the promises nations made six years ago at COP21 in Paris. Under the Paris Agreement, countries pledged to collectively reduce their greenhouse gas emissions to keep the planet from warming by more than 1.5 degrees C (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), compared to pre-industrial times. Rich countries also promised large amounts of aid to poorer nations to help them cope with climate change and reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

Progress towards those goals has stopped at best. But the pressure is mounting for bolder actions because scientists say that planetary warming is accelerating, leading to more frequent and intense heat waves and storms and the destruction of ecosystems. The planet is already warming by about one degree Celsius. Keeping temperatures below 1.5 degrees C will require rapid and drastic cuts in global greenhouse emissions, bringing them to virtually zero within about 30 years.

“I’m optimistic, not in a naive sense, because the conditions for that are extremely difficult,” he says Christiana Figueres, former United Nations Climate Chief. “It’s very difficult. [But] do we need a success from this? Absolutely. “We do not have the option or the luxury of failure.”

Q: Will diplomats sit around a table and negotiate restrictions on their countries’ greenhouse emissions?

Not exactly. The Paris Agreement created a new method for achieving this goal. Works like a GoFundMe, except the planet. Countries offer their individual “contributions” to their specific plans to reduce heat blockage emissions. The UN then adds it all up and calculates whether that amount is enough or, as now, whether a gap remains between those plans and what climate scientists say is needed to avoid the most catastrophic effects.

The Glasgow summit is forcing countries to announce their plans to cut emissions, and possibly get bigger. “This is definitely the most important COP since 2015” when the Paris Agreement was signed, Figueres says. “We’ll [go] around the table, we will be transparent with each other. We will say what we did. “And above all, what more can we do?”

Rachel Kyte, dean of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, says private companies and philanthropists feel the same pressure. “Having the event has an effect,” says Kyte, who is also advising the UK on aspects of climate talks. “There is a lot of pressure from civil society, from the public, from investors, from politicians, to go to Glasgow with something. [to offer.] “People want to be seen doing the right thing.”

Q. How is this global GoFundMe going so far?

Dobet. Greenhouse gases continue to be released into the atmosphere at a high rate. Even the plans that countries have presented since Paris will allow global emissions to continue to grow. According to the nonprofit organization Climate action tracker, the main polluting countries have presented plans that are either “critically insufficient” or “very insufficient”. They include Russia, China, Brazil, India AND Australiawith

The U.S. recently upgraded its rating to simply “insufficient.” Earlier this year, she promised to halve greenhouse gas emissions (compared to 2005 levels) by 2030 and provide $ 10 billion a year in climate-focused economic assistance to lower-income countries. But these are just promises now. Congress has not passed legislation, such as a proposed clean electricity performance program, that would achieve this, and it increasingly looks like this will not happen.

Nations have also failed to deliver on their promises of “climate finance” cash flow that will help poorer countries cope with the effects of global warming. Developing countries emit small amounts of pollution that block heat, but still suffer from its effects and have fewer resources available to cope with it.

“We are not on the right track. It is not happening. Why is it not happening? That is the story,” says Saleemul Huq.

However, there is some good news. According to the latest appreciate by the International Energy Agency, if all countries fully meet their current climate promises, the global greenhouse gas emission curve will eventually begin to decline. Under this scenario, average global temperatures will rise by 3.7 degrees Fahrenheit compared to pre-industrial levels by the end of the century. (Those average temperatures have already risen by about two degrees Fahrenheit.) “We are making progress,” Figueres says. “We are not at the level we should be, but we are moving in the right direction.”

Q. Once all the countries put their plans on the table, what remains to be decided?

Negotiators will debate the wording of the final statement of the meeting. Climate experts hope it will “send a signal” that nations understand the need for deeper emission cuts to achieve that elusive goal of limiting heat to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The poorest countries, many from Africa, will strive hard for specific financial assistance commitments to help them deal with climate-related disasters. “Poor countries are not responsible for this problem,” he says Chukwumerije Okereke, director of the Center for Climate Change and Development in Nigeria. “It’s been sent to them from developed countries and they have to deal with it with little or no help.”

These countries say previous commitments of $ 100 billion a year in “climate financing” though still unfulfilled are sadly inadequate.

Furthermore, the negotiators will try to work out the final details of what is called the “Paris Rules”. These include rules on how countries will report their emissions targets and how a “carbon markets” system can work, in which one country can effectively buy emission reductions from another.

Rachel Kyte says one thing is already clear. There will be a lot of work to be done when COP26 ends. “People think the COP is the same as the World Series, right? And that there will be some, you know, that will leave China or the US and it is not,” she says. “Likes like an Iditarod, right? Very funny, long and tedious, and maybe it never ends.”