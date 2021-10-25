Saudi Arabia joins commitment to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2060

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

One of the world’s largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia, announced on Saturday that it aims to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, joining more than 100 countries in a global effort to test and curb man-made climate change.

Although the kingdom will aim to reduce emissions within its borders, there is no indication that Saudi Arabia will slow down investments in oil and gas or relinquish influence over energy markets by moving away from fossil fuel production. Energy exports form the backbone of Saudi Arabia’s economy, despite efforts to diversify revenues, as the world increasingly seems to be moving away from dependence on fossil fuels. The country is projected to generate $ 150 billion in oil revenue this year alone.

The announcement, made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in remarks written at the start of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum of Kingdoms, was the time to make a splash before the start of the COP26 global climate conference being held in Glasgow, Scotland. The prince pledged that Saudi Arabia would plant 450 million trees and rehabilitate large areas of land by 2030, reducing more than 270 million tonnes of carbon emissions a year, and try to restore the seaside city to Riyadh in a more stable capital.

The kingdom joins the ranks of Russia and China on their declared net-zero date of 2060. The United States and the European Union are aiming for 2050.

Making the announcement, analysts say the kingdom secures its continued place at the table in global climate change talks. Saudi Arabia has drawn back against those who say fossil fuels should be removed urgently, warning that a premature shift could lead to price volatility and shortages. Recentlyleaked documents showhow the kingdom and other nations are lobbying behind the scenes before the COP26 summit to change the language around emissions.

In transition within the country, the kingdom could take the oil and gas it subsidizes domestically and split it as a more lucrative export to China and India, where demand is expected to increase in the coming years.

The economic growth of kingdoms is driven by the export of its energy resources. It is not a state secret, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told a forum in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabiasays it will reach zero-zerothrough a so-called Carbon Circular Economy approach, which attorneys reduce, reuse, recycle, and remove. It is an unpopular strategy among climate change activists because it promotes as yet unreliable carbon capture and storage technologies, rather than gradually improving the removal of fossil fuels.

The announcement gave few details on how the kingdom will cut its emissions in the short and medium term, including when it will reach the peak of its emissions. Experts say sharp cuts are needed around the world as soon as possible to ensure the world has a chance to catch global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) as agreed in the Paris agreement 2015.

The kingdom that has about 17% of proven oil reserves supplies about 10% of global oil demand. As OPEC’s heavyweight, Saudi Arabia has tremendous influence in energy markets and could put pressure on other producers to fall in line, as seen last year when the kingdomcaused a price warwhich made Russia successfully curb its production amid slowing demand from the pandemic.

“Saudi Arabia has said that the transition to zero carbon emissions will be carried out in a way that preserves the leading role of kingdoms in increasing the security and stability of global energy markets.”

Gulf oil producers argue against the rapid removal of fossil fuels saying a hasty change would hurt low-income nations and populations that do not have access to basic energy. Saudi Arabia also defends the language that refers to greenhouse gases, a basket that contains more than just fossil fuels.

We believe that capturing, using and storing carbon, direct capture of air, hydrogen and low carbon fuel are the things that will develop the components needed to ensure that this effort will be comprehensive, said Prince Abdulaziz on global transition of energy.

Earlier this month, the UAE, another major producer of Gulf Arab energy, announced that it would also join the nations net zero club by 2050. The UAE, home to the regions’ first nuclear power plant , did not announce the specifics of how it will reach this target.

The leaked documents, first reported by the BBC, show how Saudi Arabia and other countries, including Australia, Brazil and Japan, are apparently trying to overturn a UN science panel report on global warming before COP26 summit. Green Peace,which received the leaked documents, said Saudi Arabia is enabling nations to continue burning fossil fuels by pushing carbon capture technology. The group says these still untested technologies would allow nations to emit more greenhouse gases with the optimistic assumption that they could remove them from the atmosphere later.

Fossil fuels, such as crude oil, natural gas and coal, currently make up the bulk of global energy consumption. Only 10% of electricity is produced by solar and wind energy.

On Saturday, Prince Abdulaziz said each nation’s approach to reducing emissions would look different.

No one should be too shrewd about what tool in the purse everyone would have, he said. But if your tools in your kit and in your mine bring down emissions, that’s the demand and that’s the goal, he said.

British Prince Charles was among those who attended the Riyadh forum. In the virtual remarks, he noted how temperatures in the Middle East are also rising, threatening habitable areas.

President Joe Bidens’ climate envoy, John Kerry, is expected in Riyadh on Sunday and Monday, where he will meet with officials and attend a three-day forum.

Get the Delivery of Monitor Stories that interest you in your inbox.

___

Associated Press writer Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed to this report.