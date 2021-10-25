Olon announces creation of new international network of scientific excellence for large-scale biocatalysis





Milanese, October 25, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The Olon Group announces the creation of an international network of scientific excellence to launch large-scale biocatalysis as an industrial technology used within its manufacturing facilities in Ital and worldwide. The partnership, bringing together some of the most advanced expertise in the field of biocatalysis from academia and industry, brings together Olon Group, Biosphere an Italian SME specializing in fermentation and industrial biotechnology and the Van’t Hoff Institute of Molecular Sciences Biocatalysis Group (HIMS-Biocat) at the University of Amsterdam (UvA). HIMS-Biocat Group, led by Prof. Francesco Mutti, has pioneered innovative research in the field of enzymatic engineering and the use of enzymes to perform new, sustainable and “green” chemical reactions. The partnership is part of a broader strategy of the Olon Group that includes long-term investments in the internal development of advanced technology, applied in the production of active ingredients, with biotechnology as one of its highest priorities. “Biotechnology enables us to develop more sustainable chemical processes, reducing environmental impacts and increasing cost-effectiveness, to the benefit of our partners. The process certainly becomes more efficient and the reduction of environmental impacts is significant.” commented Olon Group CEO, Paolo Tubertiniwith “We have acted as a catalyst and aggregator for international excellence, thanks to a fast and flexible approach that enables us to present the highest expertise in our processes, quickly and consistently, and make this available to partners. “In our vision, this is a first step that, in the coming years, will lead us to convert some of our existing reactions into biocatalysis and develop new reactions with this new technology.”continued Tubertini. With the main expertise applied by the University of Amsterdam and the Biosphere, it will be possible to identify the most effective enzyme for the type of reaction required before increasing its production to industrial levels. The biosphere is an Italian leader in the sector, with a mission to apply biotechnology to industrial processes with a circular economy approach. “We are proud to be members of this strategic partnership promoted by Olon. Biocatalysis is certainly one of the most promising solutions to introduce innovation in chemical synthesis, and the aim of this project is to bring together excellent academic research and vision and industrial capabilities, to develop new production routes that will be environmentally and economically sustainable. “commented Marco Pistocchi, Chief Operating Officer of the Biosphere. “We joined this partnership with great enthusiasm as it will also allow us to make a wider impact on society, industry and the environment. We believe that progress in the field of biocatalysis can meet the changing needs of industry and has a crucial impact on the future of future generations on our planet” commented Prof. Francesco Mutti from the University of Amsterdamwith Contact:

www.olonspa.com

