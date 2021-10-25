Facebook launches campaign to fight misinformation ahead of Australian election | Facebook

Facebook and the Australian Associated Press news service will post fact-finding videos over the next month as the social media giant prepares for a federal election campaign that could be filled with misinformation and misinformation.

The videos, which will be pushed to Australia on Facebook and Instagram platforms until November 24, will encourage people to critically review the information they are presented with and improve their overall media literacy. VET will also provide materials on how to identify misinformation.

The new campaign is not part of the agreement recently signed by Facebook with the national news network regarding payment for content under the media agreement code, but an addition to the existing VET fact-checking service is provided by Facebook.

The next federal election will be held by May 2022. Josh Machin, Facebook’s public policy chief in Australia, said the company plans to put in place a series of measures to combat misinformation.

“When we think of electoral integrity measures, combating misinformation is a really important part of that,” he told the Guardian Australia.

But we were also thinking about other areas such as combating misinformation and unauthorized coordinated behavior, and helping to ensure cyber security around elections, promoting civic participation, the importance of democracy.

You will see a series of measures in all those areas once we know when the election date is.

It comes after Facebook was hit with a series of revelations by whistleblower Frances Haugen, who said the company is putting profit before security. Haugen told Australian MPs last week Facebook should be forced to publish a daily list of trending links, to allow authorities to quickly remove misinformation on the platform.

The Clive Palmers United Australia party is already pumping millions into advertising months after the election, having spent $ 1.2 million on YouTube ads alone in the two months since former Liberal MP Craig Kelly took over the party.

Facebook party spending is currently significantly lower, just over $ 100,000, but Labor MP Tim Watts has raised concerns with Facebook about UAP being able to advertise with Kelly on Facebook despite the fact that Kelly himself has been banned from the platform for allegedly violating Facebook’s Covid misinformation policy.

While not commenting on Kellys’s position specifically, Machin said Facebook had a different approach to party sites compared to individual party members even if a banned member was the parliamentary leader.

Part of this becomes more complex when a site or account represents different people, or a different organization, and not just the individual who has previously been barred from our services, he said.

Factors to consider are: are there other candidates or other organizations that have a voice on the new site, instead of the person who has been banned for violating our misinformation policies?

Machin said the same rules would apply to the UAP Facebook page and if the party violates misinformation policies, it could also be censored or banned.

Disclosure of anonymous accounts needs rigorous checks

The Australian Supreme Court ruled in September that owners of social media sites were responsible for the comments posted on those sites, in a decision that rejected an appeal by media companies. The prime minister, Scott Morrison, labeled social media forums a palace of cowards and made changes to the law to remove safe harbor protection for companies like Facebook if they refused to reveal who was behind the anonymous comments.

They need to identify who they are, and you know, companies, if they are not going to say who they are, well, they are no longer a platform, they are a publisher, Morrison said last month.

Machin said Facebook wanted stronger protection against defamation for Internet brokers like the company and its publishers. But he said processes could be conducted to link suspected defamatory people to the person who made the comments.

[But] you need to make sure that you have really strict controls and balances, so that you only provide people with personal information in appropriate circumstances and not, for example, inadvertently giving a private contact information to a victim of violence in their abuser families, or some of these other situations where there may be privacy concerns, he said.

Google has been sued dozens of times in recent years in Australia by people seeking to know who was behind the negative ratings left by anonymous users. Facebook did not end up in court, but the number of requests for user data in Australia increased from 1,822 in 2019 to 2,813 in 2020, with Facebook submitting data 80% of the time.

The Supreme Court ruling in September prompted CNN to disable its Facebook page in Australia. Schwartz Media and Tasmanian Prime Minister Peter Gutwein turned off comments on their pages in response to the ruling.