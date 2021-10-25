Amnesty International will close its offices in Hong Kong due to national security law Amnesty International





Amnesty International will close its offices in Hong Kong by the end of the year, citing safety concerns of staff trying to comply with national security law. The decision, announced Monday, will leave the city without the presence of human rights organizations for the first time in 40 years. In a statement, Amnesty said it would close its local office by the end of the month, while its regional headquarters would close before the end of the years. The research, advocacy and campaign operations will be relocated to other Amnesty offices in Asia-Pacific. The local office focuses on human rights education. This decision, taken with a heavy heart, is driven by Hong Kong national security law, which has made it impossible for human rights organizations in Hong Kong to work freely and without fear of serious retribution from government, said Anjhula Mya Singh. Bais, chairman of the Amnestys international board. Hong Kong has long been an ideal regional base for international civil society organizations, but the recent targeting of local human rights groups and unions signals an intensification of the authorities’ campaign to rid the city of all dissenting voices. Increasingly it is increasingly difficult for us to continue to operate in such an unstable environment. The national security law was introduced in June 2020 and the illegal acts considered as crimes of foreign cooperation, terrorism, secession and subversion. More than 150 people have been arrested under the law, and more than half of those charged. Nonviolent acts related to political speech form a predominant percentage of reasons for those arrests, including possession of pro-democracy or pro-independence tools, or posting online. Dozens of activists, campaigners, politicians and former lawmakers and have been held in jail pending trial on charges related to holding an unofficial pre-election election last year. The law has targeted aspects of daily life from school curricula to public art, memorial museums and marathon outfits. The law has also been a factor in the closure of newspapers and the arrest of staff, as well as the closure of political and civil society groups and the arrest of their members. At least 35 civil society groups and unions have been forced to disband since the laws were introduced, including some of the largest and longest-running cities. The Hong Kong government has long rejected requests for clearer definitions of how to act lawfully, especially for journalists and advocacy groups, and has instead sought to further strengthen the law and made an effort. of the public sector to ensure that patriots govern the city of Me The environment of repression and perpetual uncertainty created by national security law makes it impossible to know which activities could lead to criminal sanctions, Bais said. The pattern of raids, arrests and prosecutions against perceived opponents has highlighted how the ambiguity of the law can be manipulated to build a case against whoever the authorities choose. During its 40 years in Hong Kong, Amnesty campaigned for the abolition of the death penalty in 1993 and recently conducted extensive research and advocacy in connection with the 2019 mass protests and subsequent crackdown by authorities. Dr Agns Callamard, secretary general of global organizations, said Amnesty International’s Hong Kong team had shed light on human rights abuses in the darkest days. In September 2019, the organization warned of an alarming pattern of police violence against protesters. Last month she said authorities were exercising investigative powers virtually uncontrolled under national security law to pursue cases potentially unrelated to national security crimes.

