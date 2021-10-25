Marriott International opens new hotel in Mahabaleshwar

NEW DELHI : Medium market brand Courtyard by Marriott, part of Marriott International, has announced its new hotel in Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra. The company said the hotel will have 93 rooms and that it is its 21st hotel to open in India.

Neeraj Govil, senior vice president of operations for Asia-Pacific (excluding Greater China) at Marriott International said Courtyard is one of the fastest growing brands globally and has tremendous opportunities for the brand in India.

The hotel said it will have four dining shops and organizes strawberry picking in Mahabaleshwar, which is known as the country’s strawberry capital.

Last month, the hospitality manager announced he had signed 22 new hotel deals in South Asia. These were all over India, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh and Nepal in the last 18 months and are expected to add close to 3,000 rooms. The director of American Hotels also runs brands such as Fairfield by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, Aloft Hotels and Moxy Hotels. Its Moxy brand will enter India by 2023.

In 2018, Marriott International had completed the acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide for a substantial value of $ 12.2 billion, making it the largest hotel company in the world with over 30 brands and 7,600 hotel properties. The company has over 1,423,044 rooms worldwide and competes with brands such as the InterContinental Hotels Group, Wyndham Worldwide and Choice Hotels International.

According to hospitality consultancy Hotelivate, in fiscal year 2020-21, the supply of existing rooms in India increased by 3.3% over the past fiscal year, bringing the total number of branded rooms in the country to 144,047. This took into account about 4,093 new rooms opened during the year. He added that while the proposed supply for the last two fiscal years was around 60,273 rooms, overall active development was up to 61% (compared to 74% in 2018-19).

Subscribe to Bulletin Mint * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.