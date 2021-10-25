Carbon dioxide levels in 2020 reached a maximum of 3 million years





The concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2) in 2020 was 149% higher than pre-industrialization levels, reaching another annual record, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Bulletin of greenhouse gas.

Although the Covid-19 pandemic caused a temporary drop in new emissions, it had no noticeable impact on the amounts or impact of greenhouse gases already in the atmosphere, the report found. Instead, the gradual upward trend in greenhouse gases that have been recorded over the last decade has continued.

The findings add a sense of urgency ahead of the COP26 climate talks, which begin in Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday, following the G20 leaders’ meeting in Rome. There are expectations for some G20 countries that have not stepped up their ambitions since Paris to do so ahead of COP26.

“The greenhouse gas bulletin contains a harsh, scientific message to climate change negotiators at COP26. At the current rate of rising greenhouse gas concentrations, we will see an increase in temperature by the end of this century far beyond our targets. of the Paris Agreement of 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, “said WMO Secretary General Petteri Taalas. “We are very off the road.” The amount of CO2 in the atmosphere exceeded 400 parts per million in 2015 and has continued to grow rapidly. “Carbon dioxide remains in the atmosphere for centuries and in the ocean even longer. The last time the Earth experienced a comparable concentration of CO2 was 3-5 million years ago, when the temperature was 2-3 degrees warmer and the level of “The sea was 10-20 meters higher than now. But there were no 7.8 billion people then,” Taalas said. Methane and nitric oxide levels were also at record highs, at 262% and 123% of levels in 1750, before the industrial revolution began a centuries-old process of human disruption of the Earth’s atmosphere. “Measuring greenhouse gas is like slipping in a car accident. Disaster is getting closer and closer, but you can’t stop it,” Euan Nisbet, of the Royal University Greenhouse Gas Group, told the Science Media Center. Dave Reay, director of the Edinburgh Institute for Climate Change, said the success or failure of COP26 would be “written in our skies in the form of greenhouse gas concentrations”. “This new report from the WMO provides a brutally honest assessment of what has been written there so far. So far, it is an epic failure,” he said. “The small window of opportunity to stabilize greenhouse gas concentrations to a level that meets the Paris Climate Objectives is about to disappear.” COP26 was originally billed as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to join global efforts to combat climate change and to commit to the world with strong emission promises. But the conference has been shrouded in uncertainty in recent weeks, with some key executives not yet confirming their participation and as the growing number of Covid-19s in the UK raises questions as to whether the event can move forward on the planned scale.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/25/world/emissions-climate-greenhouse-gas-bulletin-wmo-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

