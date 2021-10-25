Prizes awarded at the International Hindemith Viola Competition tidings





The final of the Hindemith Viola Competition was held on October 20 in Munich, with Japanese violinist Emiko Yuasa taking home the top prize. Three contestants were selected to perform in the finals, following the video round and previous live rounds earlier in the week. The 25-year-old Yuasa received the first prize of 5,000, as well as the audience prize of 500. She is currently studying at the Hochschule Theater fr Musik und in Munich with Hariolf Schlichtig since 2018, after earning her bachelor’s degree from the Toho Academy Gakuen Music in Tokyo, where he studied violin with Yumino Toyoda and violin with Ryo Sasaki. She has been the winner of the Johannes Brahms Prtschach International Competition, the Lionel Tertis International Viola Competition and the Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy University Competition as a member of the Hana Quartett. The second prize of 3000 went to Njord Krason Fossnes (20, Norway), while the third prize of 2000 went to Carla Usbert (19, Germany). Alona Khevan (25, Ukraine) was awarded the Walter Witte Special Prize for Best Performance of Competitions commissioned by Atar Arad. She got 1000. All the prize winners were also awarded products from Pirastro. The members of the jury for the direct rounds were Atar Arad, Hariold Schlichtig, Naoko Shimizu, Lars Anders Tomter, Danusha Waskiewicz and Angelika Merkle. The competition is organized by the Walter Witte Viola Foundation, which was founded in 1994 by lawyer Walter Witte to promote contemporary viola music through competitions, scholarships and viola repertoire commissions. Read: Sentimental work: Jennifer Stumm in Rebecca Clarkes Sonata Read: Antoine Tamestit in purple Mahler Stradivari

