Amnesty International will close its offices in Hong Kong this year national





HONG KONG (AP) Human rights group Amnesty International said Monday it will close its two offices in Hong Kong this year, becoming the last non-governmental organization to cease operations amid a crackdown on political disputes in the city. The group said its local office in Hong Kong will close this month and its regional office will close by the end of the year, with operations transferred to other offices in the Asia-Pacific region. This decision, taken with a heavy heart, is driven by Hong Kong national security law, which has made it impossible for human rights organizations in Hong Kong to work freely and without fear of serious retribution from the government, Anjhula Mya Singh Bais, chairman of the Amnesty International board, said in a statement. Mainland China enacted a comprehensive National Security Act in Hong Kong in 2020 after months of massive anti-government protests. The law outlaws the separation, overthrow of state power, terrorism and foreign cooperation to interfere in the affairs of the city. More than 120 people, many of them supporters of the city’s democratic movement, have been arrested under the law. Most prominent pro-democracy activists in the city have been arrested for participating in unauthorized assemblies, and dozens of political organizations and unions have ceased to function due to concerns about the safety of their members under security law. Bais said the recent targeting of human rights and trade union groups signaled that authorities were intensifying their campaign to rid the city of dissenting voices. Increasingly it is increasingly difficult for us to continue to operate in such an unstable environment, she said. In a June report, the Georgetown University Law Center for Asian Law said the National Security Act reflects legislation in mainland China that narrowly restricts contacts between local and international NGOs and threatens activists with imprisonment on suspicion of collaborating with foreign forces. Given this very real risk, foreign NGOs will face difficult questions as to whether to travel to Hong Kong, who to meet, or even whether to continue working for human rights and democratic development in Hong Kong, the report said. The legislation makes it more difficult for international human rights NGOs and pro-democracy groups – whose work can be considered political – to engage directly with their Hong Kong counterparts, he said. Critics in Hong Kong say the National Security Act eroded the freedoms, such as those of expression and assembly, that had been promised to the city for 50 years when the former British colony was handed over to China in 1997.

