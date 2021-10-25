New Israeli family reunification approvals bring hope to Palestinians





GAZA, Oct 25 (Reuters) – Stuck in Gaza for the past 15 years, Munir Hamo may soon be able to reunite with his wife and six children in Jordan. He is one of about 5,000 Palestinians who received the rare Israeli approval earlier this month to be included in the Palestinian population register, making them suitable for official documents such as Palestinian passports. GJ66RF2MK Under the interim peace agreements with the Palestinians in the 1990s, Israel, which captured the West Bank and Gaza in the 1967 Middle East war, controls the register. He described the new registration approvals as a humanitarian gesture. “I have not seen my children in 15 years. My sons and daughter got married and I was not able to attend their weddings,” Hamo said. His long period of oblivion began after he left Gaza for Jordan in 1981, a move he said led to the loss of his permanent residence in the Israeli-occupied coastal Palestinian enclave. In 2006, a year after Israel withdrew its troops and settlers from Gaza, Hamo received a temporary travel permit issued by the Palestinian Authority to visit his ailing mother in the territory. But he found himself stuck when Israel and Egypt, citing security concerns, tightened travel restrictions on Palestinians on their border with Gaza, which has been controlled since 2007 by Hamas Islamists. Hamo said he tried several times over the years to leave through the Egyptian border crossing at Rafah, but was refused crossing. In 2012, when Egypt briefly facilitated travel through Rafah, Hamo reached as far as the Jordanian border. But without a valid passport or identification documents, Jordan refused entry, he said, and he returned to Gaza. Now 58, Hamo, a retired civil servant, said he is looking forward to the issuance of his travel and identification documents. “I felt as happy as a prisoner serving a life sentence who just learned that he was released early,” he said at his home in the Gaza refugee camp. Palestinian advocacy groups estimate that some 20,000 people in the West Bank and Gaza are still undocumented, unable to obtain a formal residence permit. Israel suspended population census approvals, affecting family reunification when the Palestinian uprising erupted in 2000. It granted some 32,000 permits in 2008 and 2009, but had largely frozen the process, except in a number of cases. humanitarian, since then. In Gaza, Eyad Nasser, the local director of the Palestinian Authority’s civil affairs department, told Reuters he was “working hard” to seek additional Israeli approval. At the Magahzi refugee camp in Gaza, Samir Shannah, 51, said he had waited 21 years to leave. Born to a Palestinian father in Kuwait, where he could not obtain citizenship, he entered Gaza in 2000 with temporary papers and needs Palestinian identification documents to travel abroad. “It’s tough when you can’t leave the country, either for medical treatment or for studies,” said Shannah, an accountant. “You sit still waiting for the mercy of God.” Edited by Jeffrey Heller and Angus MacSwan Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israels-new-family-unification-approvals-bring-hope-palestinians-2021-10-25/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos