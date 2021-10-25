UK ‘tends towards’ mandatory Covid vaccines for healthcare workers

“Those fantastic people working in the NHS, they are naturally more vulnerable to exposure to disease and viruses, and of course that includes Covid,” Javid told British broadcaster Sky News.
“But, also, the people they care for so well are naturally vulnerable. That ‘s why they’re in the hospital and it’ s about giving them the protection they deserve.”
A similar mandate already exists for workers in the care sector, Javid said. As of Nov. 11, all care workers in England are required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, he said, unless expelled under the rules.
“There is a demand in the care system at the moment for you to be vaccinated. And the vast majority of people I talk to in the care sector, this is exactly what they want because they know it is not only good for them, but “Most importantly, it’s important to the people they care about so well,” Javid said.
“In the NHS we are thinking of doing the same. We have been very clear about that.”
A final decision has not yet been made, said Javid, who added that 93-94% of NHS employees are already vaccinated.
“What we saw with the care sector is that when we announced the policy and then put it into law – November 11 is a certain date – then we saw a lot more people coming forward and doing the right thing and getting vaccinated,” he said. he said.
“And this is what I hope, if we do the same with the NHS, we will see.”
Authorities in the UK are also encouraging those eligible to receive booster vaccines against Covid-19.
The NHS has already delivered four million booster doses and will contact the right people to offer them a booster dose, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office on Downing Street 10 published on Saturday.
Anyone over the age of 50 or at high risk of Covid-19 will be invited for a booster six months after their second dose.
