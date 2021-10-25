UK ‘tends towards’ mandatory Covid vaccines for healthcare workers

“Those fantastic people working in the NHS, they are naturally more vulnerable to exposure to disease and viruses, and of course that includes Covid,” Javid told British broadcaster Sky News.

“But, also, the people they care for so well are naturally vulnerable. That ‘s why they’re in the hospital and it’ s about giving them the protection they deserve.”

A similar mandate already exists for workers in the care sector, Javid said. As of Nov. 11, all care workers in England are required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, he said, unless expelled under the rules.

“There is a demand in the care system at the moment for you to be vaccinated. And the vast majority of people I talk to in the care sector, this is exactly what they want because they know it is not only good for them, but “Most importantly, it’s important to the people they care about so well,” Javid said.