TELUS International Strengthens the Board of Directors with the Addition of Four Talented Independent Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia- (TELE BUSINESS) -TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading digital customer experience innovator (DCX) that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions to global and destructive brands, has welcomed Olin Anton, Sue Paish, Carolyn Slaski , and Sandra Stuart as independent directors on its board of directors.

We are pleased to welcome Olin, Sue, Carolyn and Sandra, with their wealth of knowledge and expertise, to our board of directors, said Josh Blair, Chairman of the Board of TELUS International. Each of our independent board members brings a unique background, strong perspective, and diverse experience that will strengthen our overall board skill set. We believe that their contributions will support TELUS International in providing intended business custody in a way that is ethically, environmentally and socially responsible. I am confident that everyone will reap great benefits from TELUS International as we work together with our talented management team and parent support company to create long-term value for many of our stakeholders, including our expanding community. investors. ”

I was Anton joined the board in January 2021 and currently serves as vice chairman for British Columbia Junior Achievement, the executive committee for Business Columbians in British Columbia, and as chairman of the board of the Vancouver Public Library Foundation. Olin spent his career in professional practice as a chartered accountant and as a chartered professional accountant. Olin retired in June 2016 from his role as a partner in Deloitte LLP.

Sue Paish joined the board in May 2021 and is currently the CEO of Canadas Digital Technology Supercluster, a position he has held since 2018. She also currently serves on the boards of the CORIX Group of Companies, Canexia Heath and Own the Podium. Sue served as corporate director and later as president and CEO of LifeLabs Medical Laboratory Services from 2008 to 2017 and as director and CEO of Pharmasave Drugs (National) Ltd. from 2004 to 2012. She was also previously chair of the board of directors of the British Columbia Business Council, a director of the Vancouver Chamber of Commerce, the Michael Smith Foundation, the BC Insurance Corporation and the Board of the Customs and Canada Revenue.

Carolyn Slaski joined the board in July 2021 and most recently served on the EY board of directors as Vice President of American Talent from 2015 to 2021, where she oversaw the company’s talent and people strategy. She is a Certified Public Accountant with over 30 years of experience in business strategy, profit and loss management, human capital and governance. Carolyn serves on the board of the Liberty Science Center whose mission is to promote STEM education in the disgruntled community. She also lends her expertise as a regular contributor to major publications, including Harvard Business Review, Forbes, MarketWatch, Entrepreneur and Inc.

Sandra Stuart joined the board in September 2021 and is a senior executive accomplished with a successful 40-year career in the global banking industry. Much of her career has been rigged at HSBC, where she held increasingly challenging positions including CEO, group general manager and president and CEO. Sandra has been recognized for her achievements by Catalyst Canada and the Women Executive Network and has been named one of the most influential Women in British Columbia in Business.

Welcoming the four new members, Josh stated, Each of our new independent directors brings expertise from our leading industry verticals, and we are confident that their contributions will support our continued growth and evolution as a global innovator of digitally led customer experience. These appointments also underscore our commitment to build strong governance practices and to continually enhance the skills and expertise represented on the board of TELUS International. On behalf of our entire board of directors, we are pleased to have the opportunity to work together with individuals of such esteemed caliber.

About TELUS International

TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the Customer Experience (CX) experience for global and concern brands. The company’s services support the full life cycle of its transformative digital travel clients, enabling them to quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business results. TELUS International integrated solutions include digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, IT life cycle including managed solutions, intelligent automation and Artificial Intelligence data solutions, including computer vision capabilities, and solutions general CX and trust and security, including content moderation. Fostering all stages of the company’s growth, TELUS International partners with brands in the verticals of high-growth industry, including technology and games, communication and media, e-commerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality.

TELUS International’s unique care culture promotes diversity and inclusion through its policies, resource groups of team members and workshops, and employment practices of equal employment opportunities across the regions where it operates. The company is building stronger communities and helping those in need through large-scale volunteer events that have positively impacted the lives of more than 150,000 citizens worldwide and through its five TELUS International Community boards that have provided 4 million dollars in funding for grassroots charities. since 2015. Learn more at: www.telusinternational.comwith