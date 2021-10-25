Amnesty International closes offices in Hong Kong due to China national security law

Amnesty International says it will close its two offices in Hong Kong this year, becoming the last non-governmental organization to cease its operations amid a crackdown on political disputes in the city.

The human rights group said its local office in Hong Kong will close this month while its regional office will close by the end of the year, with regional operations relocating to other offices in the Asia-Pacific region.

“This decision, taken with a heavy heart, is driven by Hong Kong national security law, which has made it virtually impossible for human rights organizations in Hong Kong to work freely and without fear of serious retribution. by the government, “said Anjhula Mya Singh Bais, Amnesty ‘s board chair.

Hong Kong enacted a comprehensive national security law in 2020, after months of massive anti-government protests.

The law outlaws the separation, overthrow of state power, terrorism and foreign cooperation to interfere in the affairs of the city.

More than 120 people, many of them supporters of the city’s democratic movement, have been arrested under the law.

Most prominent pro-democracy activists in the city are behind bars for participating in unauthorized assemblies, and dozens of political organizations and unions have been shut down due to concerns about the personal safety of their members under security law.

Ms Bais said the recent targeting of local human rights groups and unions signaled authorities that they were intensifying their campaign to rid the city of dissenting voices.

“Increasingly it is increasingly difficult for us to continue to operate in such an unstable environment,” she said.

In the past, Hong Kong had served as one of the main NGO centers in Asia, with groups withdrawing from its strong rule of law and broad autonomy guaranteed to Hong Kong when control over the former British colony was restored. in Beijing in 1997.

Among the groups disbanded this year are several major unions, NGOs and professional groups, while a number of other NGOs, including the New School for Democracy, have relocated to the democratic island of Taiwan.

Critics in Hong Kong say national security law is an erosion of freedoms, such as those of expression and assembly.

Australian lobsters caught in ‘national security’ crackdown

Earlier this month, the new head of Hong Kong Customs, Luise Ho, cited suspected smuggling of Australian lobsters to the Chinese mainland as part of a mission to protect national security.

“At first glance, this is just a normal case of smuggling, lobster smuggling. But in fact, these smuggling activities would undermine the country’s trade restrictions in Australia,” said Ms Ho, who is the wife of the constitutional and continental minister. of Hong Kong Erick Tsang, said.

“Therefore, tackling lobster smuggling activities is an important task in maintaining national security.”

Hong Kong and continental authorities seized about $ 540,000 ($ 720,000) of smuggled Australian lobster believed to be destined for the continent after China restricted crustacean imports amid escalating tensions with Australia.

Hong Kong authorities said Chinese customs and law enforcement agencies seized about 5,300 kilograms of lobster and arrested 13 people.

The seizure came after a recent increase in Australian lobster import volume in Hong Kongafter China imposed an unofficial ban on imports late last year.

Officials said the monthly imports of Australian lobster to Hong Kong have doubled since then.

The Chinese lobster ban came after the Australian government pushed for an international investigation into the origin of the coronavirus. China has since blocked trade with other Australian imports, such as wine, barley, cotton and coal.

