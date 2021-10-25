Amnesty International will close its offices in Hong Kong due to national security law





A massive sea of ​​umbrellas is seen from above as protesters leave an anti-government rally in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park on Sunday. Organizers estimated that 1.7 million people turned out for the demonstration. Photo by Thomas Maresca / UPI | Photography License October 25 (UPI) – After a four-decade presence in Hong Kong, Amnesty International announced on Monday that it would close its offices there due to a draconian national security law that China imposed on the former British colony in the summer of 2020. The human rights organization said its local affairs office would close on Sunday and its regional office of research, advocacy and campaigning would close by the end of the year with their operations relocating to other locations. within the Asia-Pacific region. “This decision, taken with a heavy heart, is driven by Hong Kong national security law, which has made it virtually impossible for human rights organizations in Hong Kong to work freely and without fear of serious retribution. by the government, “said Anjhula Mya Singh Bais, chair of Amnesty International’s international board. a statementwith The National Security Act was enacted by Beijing in late June 2020, criminalizing with harsh sentences widely defined acts of secession, insurgency, overthrow and terrorism. At least 150 people have been arrested under the law with the first person sentenced to nine years in prison on a charge of inciting secession and one charge of carrying out terrorist activities in late July. The law was passed after a year of pro-democracy protests that rocked the city, and it had a chilling effect with dozens of dispersed opposition groups and protest leaders either arrested or fleeing to foreign nations. “Hong Kong has long been an ideal regional base for international civil society organizations, but the recent targeting of human rights and trade union groups signals an intensification of the authorities’ campaign to rid the city of all dissenting voices,” he said. Bais. “Increasingly it is becoming increasingly difficult for us to continue to operate in such an unstable environment.” The organization said that during its 40 years in Hong Kong it has worked to defend its human rights, including its successful campaign to abolish the death penalty in 1993 and cover up the excessive use of force by police during mass protests. year 2019. Bais said Hong Kong’s “repressive environment” and the perpetual uncertainty created by national security law prevent them from knowing what could lead to criminal charges as it has already been used to target people for signing political songs for discuss human rights issues in the classroom. “There are difficult days ahead for human rights in Hong Kong, but Amnesty International will continue to be with the people of Hong Kong,” said Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International ‘s secretary general. “We will fight for their rights to be respected and we will be vigilant in our observation of those who abuse them.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2021/10/25/Amnesty-International-Hong-Kong-offices/8681635151794/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos