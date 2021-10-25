The Thai Water Project clears the main hurdle as China shows interest

Thailand is moving forward on a controversial and long-considered water diversion project as the plan attracted interest from a major Chinese firm, a move that could give Beijing a new post for its Comprehensive Belt and Road Initiative. .

Led by the powerful Thai Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, the National Environmental Board in September approved a crucial environmental impact assessment for the Yuam River diversion project.

The board had rejected estimates for the project twice before, most recently in December 2019. September appeared weeks after local news reports that an unidentified Chinese firm was offering to build the project for just over half the estimated price of 2.1 billion dollars. own expenses and in just four years instead of the seven projected.

China’s interest reports came from Veerakorn Kamprakob, a member of the National Assembly from Phalang Pracharat, Prawit’s party, and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha, who dominates Thailand’s ruling coalition.

In an interview with VOA, Veerakorn confirmed that a Chinese firm had sent him the offer. He also identified the company as state-owned Norinco International, a civil engineering subsidiary of Chinese arms manufacturer Norinco Group with projects listed across Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

The lawmaker said he received Norinco’s proposal to Pray about six months ago and that the prime minister liked the company’s offer to build the project for just $ 1.2 billion and pay for it all.

The Prime Minister said that it is very interesting, because for now Thailand, since we have to face COVID-19, we do not have much money to invest in this project, said Veerakorn.

So the prime minister said if there is such an offer from the Chinese company, why not? We take this seriously, he added. The Prime Minister has already told the Irrigation Department to consider this offer.

The Irrigation Department and government and prime minister’s spokespersons did not respond to VOA requests for comment. As Norinco International.

China meets Thailand

A number of Thai governments have been considering the megaproject since the 1990s to help meet growing water demand from farmers in central Thailand.

In what would be the first for the country, a massive pipeline more than 8 meters in diameter would pass 61 kilometers underground, discharging water into the Bhumibol Reservoir from the Yuam River near Thailand’s border with Myanmar. The plan also calls for a new reservoir with a dam on the Yuam River to feed the pipeline.

Norinco’s apparent bid to complete the project would be Beijing’s latest attempt to expand its BRI trail in Thailand, said Pongphisoot Busbarat, an assistant professor at Thailand Chulalongkorn University who studies Thailand-China relations.





It would be followed by a link between the China Railway Corporation and the State Railway of Thailand for a high-speed rail line connecting Bangkok with the central province of Nakhon Ratchasima, and another between the Chinese Railway Construction Corporation and the Thailand CP Group for a network. high-speed rail linking a trio of airports serving Bangkok and the Pattaya beach resort.

So with this kind of general photography you can naturally see the Chinese [are] trying to expand [their] impact and role on infrastructure projects in Thailand under BRI, Pongphisoot said.

This Yuam water diversion I think may somehow fit well. At least it’s a good option [for China] to expand these activities in Thailand, he added.

Pongphisoot said Thailand’s sudden blessing of Yuam River projects environmental impact assessment may also suggest the government is beginning to calm its typical cautious view of pushing the Chrias BRI into Southeast Asia.

“I think it shows that the government is happy to allow more and more Chinese to come,” he said.

Analysts say Thailand has been a relatively tough sell-off in large infrastructure ventures for Beijing compared to neighbors Cambodia, Laos and, until a few years ago, Malaysia, which each host a number of their own BRI projects. They include parts of China’s plans for a high-speed rail line one day that runs smoothly from Kunming in the southwest, with no access to the bustling ports of Singapore, traversing Laos, Thailand and Malaysia along the way.

Thailand “withdraws”

Chinese engineers and work teams will complete the laying of the line in Laos by the end of the year, after facing little resistance from its poor and small neighbor.

Thailand, by contrast, has so far approved less than a third of the length of the route that would cross from Bangkok to the border with Laos, and this has even taken more than 30 rounds of difficult negotiations with China over many years.

With most of its heavy industry concentrated in Bangkok, Thailand has turned down Beijing calls to engage the entire line up to Laos and has insisted on buying for better loans and equipment instead of connecting with China. for anyone, said Murray Hiebert, a senior fellow with the Southeast Asia Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, an American think tank.

He said fierce resistance from environmentalists and a bureaucratic network set up by a conservative, independent civil service body have also played a role in killing a number of projects China has tried to push into Thailand over the years.

So it has been a tough stalemate, said Hiebert, author of Under the Beijing Shadow: China’s Southeast Asia Challengewith

The analyst said the same forces, in addition to China’s economic hardship, are likely to keep the Yuam River project from breaking ground soon.

Yes, in general China would like a bigger role in Thai economic projects, but Thailand is being pushed. … But China has also pulled its tentacles slightly below COVID and the economic slowdown in China. So right now we do not have a really good indicator of where China is going with BRI. It is not like banning his projects that already exist in Indonesia or Malaysia, but you do not see many new projects that are currently being announced, signed and started since the beginning of 2020, he said.

‘Negative impacts’

Rights groups in Thailand are opposing the project already, worried about the villages that the new reservoir would relocate and the extent of protected forests, the underground pipeline would be uprooted.

The project will have negative impacts on indigenous Karen peoples living in the affected areas but who [have] has not been consulted meaningfully. There will be impacts on watersheds, farmland and access to natural resources, said Pianporn Deetes, Thailand’s International Rivers campaign coordinator, who advocates for sustainable water resources management.

She said the assessment that the National Environmental Board just approved was flawed for misrepresenting and overestimating the openness of rural communities and non-governmental groups were given to draw their views.

Veerakorn, a member of the National Assembly, repeatedly insisted that the project would open to international bids, possibly by the end of the year, and that the best bid would prevail.

Pianporn said lawmakers lobbying for Norinco were knocking down scales.

Obviously this is political, she said. If the project is considered in [a] responsibly and responsibly, would not have been adopted.