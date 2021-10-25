Guangdong Premium Products Expo Online Trade Trade International





|

Guangzhou, China, October 25, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Guangdong Premium Products Trade International Expo Online – Beauty Expo (“Expo”) is held by October 25-29 on the International Trade Online Expo (ITOE) online exhibition platform (en.itoegd.com). The five-day exhibition will connect nearly 300 source suppliers across the beauty industry industrial chain within international buyers through the online platform. Guangdong Premium Products Expo Online Trade Expo Online – Beauty Expo starts on October 25th The five main points of the Expo include: Source factories that receive orders online with a great price advantage The exhibition will be divided into eight exhibition areas: cosmetics, natural health care, perfumes and fragrances, personal care, raw materials, professional beauty, hairdressing and manicure, and packaging materials. Buyers can easily contact the factories for price quotes or product requirements. More than 3,330 items were ready to be displayed during the exhibition, covering R&D, production, sales, service and OEM / ODM. China-produce products that meet the expectations of new customers With a comprehensive lineup of high quality skin care products, China-produced cosmetics for daily use, skin creams, perfumes and fragrances, health care and beauty products, China-Manufactured brands are more professional and more and more welcomed by new customers. The exhibition will serve as a one-stop online platform to meet the diverse procurement needs of buyers from both China and abroad. Focusing on potential beauty categories as an entry point into the cosmetics market with great growth potential At the exhibition, the organizer will connect the exhibitors presented with multinational shopping and marketing centers in overseas markets, as well as senior experts in the beauty industry, to further explore possible product categories and beauty markets, as well as provide supply chain and channel resource support for global buyers. Meeting with factory directors through virtual trips to the factory A series of virtual factory trips will also be held for buyers who cannot visit in person. Buyers can also contact factory directors or business personnel at any time for price quotes and sample questions. About thirty promotional and informational events will be held simultaneously with the exhibition. Matching online supply and demandsessions now accept registrations To further improve the efficiency of product selection for global buyers and the efficiency of customer targeting for exhibitors, many online business matching events will be held at the exhibition. Special supply sessions will be opened to effectively match both suppliers and buyers within China and abroad. Buyers interested in meeting suppliers are encouraged to contact the event organizers. View original content to download multimedia: BURIMI Guangdong Premium Products Expo Online Trade Online Expo – Beauty Expo

The above press release was courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily represent or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.newschannel10.com/prnewswire/2021/10/25/guangdong-premium-products-international-trade-online-expo-beauty-expo-kicks-off-october-25/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos