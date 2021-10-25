Greenhouse gas emissions reached a new level in 2020ExBulletin







change the title Charles Mostoller / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Charles Mostoller / Bloomberg via Getty Images Despite a global economy slowing sharply due to COVID-19, the accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere reached a new record last year, setting the goal of slowing the rise in global temperatures “off the road”, according to the World Organization. Meteorological Me The United Nations said Monday that carbon dioxide had risen more than the 10-year average in 2020 to 413.2 parts per million, despite a slight drop in emissions due to the pandemic. Methane and nitrous oxide, two other powerful greenhouse gases, also showed growth, the WMO said in the latest issue of his Greenhouse Gas Bulletin. The report comes ahead of a major climate conference The report comes ahead of next week’s international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, known as the Conference of the Parties, or COP, which aims to make an assessment of global progress towards reducing emissions. The Biden administration is also trying to salvage its Electricity Purification Program, or CEPP, an effort that aims to reduce U.S. emissions to about half of 2005 levels by the end of the decade. Together, the US, China and the European Union are responsible for more than 40% of global carbon emissions. “At the current rate of increase in greenhouse gas concentrations, we will see a rise in temperature by the end of this century far beyond the targets of the Paris Agreement of 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels,” the Secretary-General said. of OMB Petteri Taalas. tha. “We are very far from the road,” he said. CO2 levels have not been so high for at least 3 million years Taalas said the last time the Earth had a comparable level of CO2 in the atmosphere was 3-5 million years ago, when the average global temperature was 2-3 Celsius warmer and the sea level was 10-20 meters (32- 65 feet) higher than today. The WMO says only half of the CO2 emitted by humans is absorbed by the oceans and terrestrial ecosystems, the other half remains in the atmosphere and the total amount in the air is sensitive to climate change and land use. As carbon emissions increased in the last decade, although there was a decline last year due to declining economic activity, atmospheric levels continued to rise progressively from accumulation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/10/25/1048960283/greenhouse-emissions-reached-record-levels-in-2020

