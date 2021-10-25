Beijing Olympics athletes who are not vaccinated will be quarantined for 21 daysExBulletin

International
Beijing Olympics athletes who are not vaccinated will be quarantined for 21 days
Lintao Zhang / Getty Images
Olympic athletes, team staff and journalists arriving at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games next February will be required to be vaccinated or face a three-week period of “severe quarantine” lasting longer than the Games themselves. This is according to new guidelines from the International Olympic Committee.
A strong quarantine requires a participant to stay in a tightly controlled area, such as a hotel room. To avoid that requirement, anyone visiting China for the Olympics will need to be vaccinated at least 14 days before arrival.
“With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, absolutely no one involved in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics can afford to be complacent,” said Colleen Wrenn, chief executive officer of the International Paralympic Committee’s Paralympic Games distribution.
Daily coronavirus tests will be mandatory
Daily PCR tests will also be required, according to new Olympics COVID-19 “Game Books” which were published on Monday. The requirements were created by the International Olympic Committee, Beijing organizers and the Chinese government.
“If you’ve been to the Games before, I know this experience will be different in many ways,” said Juan Antonio Samaranch, who chairs the coordinating committee for the 2022 Beijing Olympics. But he added that restrictions are the only way to Keep Games Safe During a Pandemic.
The policies are stricter than those used at the Tokyo Olympics this summer, where athletes were required to be tested multiple times while traveling in Japan, but were then required to be quarantined for three days. Athletes also underwent daily testing in Tokyo.
Exceptions to the vaccine rule will only be for medical reasons
Too early to know what impact policies may have on Team USA, especially since many to-do lists are not yet complete. For the US left behind many other large delegations to the Tokyo Olympics. Approximately 100 of the more than 610 American Olympians who went to Japan did so without being vaccinated.
In Beijing, the request for the vaccine could be lifted “on a case-by-case basis, based on medical reasons,” organizers said. The policy does not mention religious beliefs or other conditions that often allow exceptions to US vaccination rules
Visitors will be restricted to traveling to “permitted destinations”
Athletes, media and others visiting China for the Winter Games will also be limited to a “closed loop” where they will be kept as separate from the local population as possible. They are “only allowed to travel in dedicated vehicles between the permitted destinations,” the game books say.
“This is to ensure that all COVID-19 countermeasures are strictly followed and that there is no contact with the general public or anyone outside the closed circle,” the game book says. Many of those conditions are similar to the approach of Japanese organizers to the Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed for a year due to the pandemic.
The Beijing Olympics start about 100 days from now
The opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics will take place on February 4; The games end on February 20th. The Paralympic Winter Games will be held from March 4 to 13.
The newly published play books, one for athletes and teams, another for the media, are the first edition of the COVID-19 rules for the Beijing Olympics; an update is expected to come later this year.
“In developing the game books, we made it a top priority to protect the safety and health of all Games participants, including athletes as well as the Chinese people,” said Han Zirong, secretary general of the Beijing 2022 organizing committee. .
Unlike most events at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, spectators will be allowed to attend events in person at the Beijing Winter Olympics in person, but only if they are from mainland China.
