Guardian’s view on Covid and NHS: ministers in denial of impending crisis | Editorial





Caccept and contrast the following sets of statements, the first from Westminster. According to Health Secretary Sajid Javid: We do not believe that the pressures currently encountered by the NHS are unstable. On the contrary, the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, says the health service is on track to change the nearly $ 6 billion investment game. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister urges the public to take a strong blow against Covid. That, he says, is our way through this winter. From the first line, the NHS looks very different. The president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, Dr Katherine Henderson, says A&E departments are already struggling to cope, even before we reach the depths of our second Covid winter. NHS Wales chief Dr Andrew Goodall warns the coming months will be among them the hardest we have ever encounteredWith the country’s top gynecologist, Dr. Edward Morris, concerned that the rise of the coronavirus poses a direct threat to maternity wards, with canceled surgeries, redistributed specialist staff and an already overwhelming load that continues to build. The only conclusion that can be drawn is that politicians live in a universe parallel to NHS professionals. There is more to this than ministers who dared to face it for television cameras, examining a few points at the bottom of the glass and declaring it half-heartedly. In the same week that Mr. Sunak submits his spending review, he and his colleagues are embarking on another round of Covid showing no urgency or seriousness he seeks. Last week, after nearly 50,000 people a day sat down with Covid, Cabinet Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg laughed at the idea that he could make a mask in front of parliament. While the government of which he is a part advises that face masks be worn in crowded places, the leader of the Commons claimed that the Conservatives enjoy a lot polite, fraternal spirit to meet. None of his cabinet colleagues has so far denied that statement, though if the number of cases increases, he will no doubt be quoted again and again. Throughout this crisis, this government has displayed only an angry acceptance of wearing masks, social distancing and the rest of what are called non-pharmaceutical interventions. Ministers have placed all their eggs in the vaccines listed on the basket, without preparing for what happens when immunity from serums disappears. And Mr. Johnson has always preferred to make dealing with any crisis an issue that someone else solves. Lack of gasoline? The fault of the drivers. Empty supermarket shelves? Stores have to pay more for staff. Covid? Personal responsibility. What is happening in the meantime or what is the role of his government are questions that need to be removed. The Prime Minister will no doubt tell about the billions that his government will pour into the NHS, but the big problem is that few of it will help treat Covid. Cash will not be available after this brutal winter has passed and much of it will be spent on buildings and equipment. However, the Health Foundation projects what the NHS needs 4,000 more doctors and 17,000 nurses each year just to clear the 5.7 million patient waiting list. Throughout this pandemic, the government has urged the public to protect the NHS, a reflection of the appreciation and love in which it is held. Now would be a good time for ministers to follow their advice, spending the amounts needed where it will do well right away and tackling this virus with the seriousness it deserves.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/oct/25/the-guardian-view-on-covid-and-the-nhs-ministers-in-denial-over-a-looming-crisis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos