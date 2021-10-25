A new analysis of an ancient Egyptian zombie suggests that sophisticated techniques ABOUT preserving the dead may be 1,000 years older than previously thought. The discovery focuses on the tomb of a high rank Old Kingdom official known as Khuwy, reports Kamal Tabikha for nationalwith

Archaeologists excavated the mummy in the Saqqara necropolis, south of Cairo, in 2019. Hieroglyphics on the wall of the tomb where the deceased was buried indicate that the burial took place during Fifth Dynasty period, which included the beginning of the 25th century to the middle of the 24th century BC Ceramics and jars used to store body parts removed during men mummification also seems to date back to the time of the Old Kingdom.

As Dalya Alberge reports for spotter, researchers previously believed that high-quality linen coats and resin of the type used in the Khuwys mummification were not used until much later.

Until now, we had thought that the mummification of the Old Kingdom was relatively simple, with basic drying not always successful without brain removal, and only the occasional removal of internal organs, Salima Ikram |, an Egyptologist at the American University in Cairo, tells spotterWith Indeed, more attention was paid to the outward appearance of the deceased than to the interior.

Ikram and her colleagues will share their initial findings in an upcoming episode of National Geographic SERIES The Lost Treasures of EgyptWith the Team plans to conduct additional tests on the mummy, investigating the possibility that it may not be Khuwy, or that the tomb may have been reused for another burial much later.

I’m hesitant until we can make appointments with carbon-14, says Ikram nationalwith

She adds, If this is really the mummy of Khuwy, this will truly be a unique discovery that dramatically changes our understanding of the history of the Old Kingdom.

The tests, which will take six to eight months to complete, will provide a more definitive answer regarding the age of the mummy. If dated to the Old Kingdom, the discovery would broaden scholars’ understanding of the trading networks of the Fifth Dynasty, suggesting extensive trade with neighboring empires. The resin used to preserve the body was probably imported from Lebanon.

Tom Cook i Windfall Movies, which is producing National Geographic series, shows spotter that Ikram was initially skeptical of the idea that the mummy dated to the Fifth Dynasty.

[Researchers] did not think the mummification process [then] was so advanced, he says. So her initial reaction was This is definitely not the Old Kingdom. But during the investigation, she started coming around.

The tomb where the mummy was found contains magnificent wall paintings made in royal colors a choice that suggests that Khuwy may have been associated with the Pharaoh of the Fifth Dynasty Djedkare Isesi, Jessica Stewart reported for Meeting Modern in 2019. The architecture of L-shaped tombs, particularly a tunnel entrance most often found in pyramids, further shows that Khuwy was a person of high status, according to Jack Guy of CNNwith

The team findings will be featured in an episode of 28 Thentor of Lost Treasures of Egypt titled Rise of the Mummieswith