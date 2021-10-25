International
The very ornate Egyptian tomb can rewrite the history of mummification | Smart news
A new analysis of an ancient Egyptian zombie suggests that sophisticated techniques ABOUT preserving the dead may be 1,000 years older than previously thought. The discovery focuses on the tomb of a high rank Old Kingdom official known as Khuwy, reports Kamal Tabikha for nationalwith
Archaeologists excavated the mummy in the Saqqara necropolis, south of Cairo, in 2019. Hieroglyphics on the wall of the tomb where the deceased was buried indicate that the burial took place during Fifth Dynasty period, which included the beginning of the 25th century to the middle of the 24th century BC Ceramics and jars used to store body parts removed during men mummification also seems to date back to the time of the Old Kingdom.
As Dalya Alberge reports for spotter, researchers previously believed that high-quality linen coats and resin of the type used in the Khuwys mummification were not used until much later.
New #archaeological discovery in #Saqqara, #Egypt: An extremely painted tomb of a Fifth Dynasty dignified named #Khuwy pic.twitter.com/wI34aXQS3J
– Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities (@TourismandAntiq) 14 April 2019
Until now, we had thought that the mummification of the Old Kingdom was relatively simple, with basic drying not always successful without brain removal, and only the occasional removal of internal organs, Salima Ikram |, an Egyptologist at the American University in Cairo, tells spotterWith Indeed, more attention was paid to the outward appearance of the deceased than to the interior.
Ikram and her colleagues will share their initial findings in an upcoming episode of National Geographic SERIES The Lost Treasures of EgyptWith the Team plans to conduct additional tests on the mummy, investigating the possibility that it may not be Khuwy, or that the tomb may have been reused for another burial much later.
I’m hesitant until we can make appointments with carbon-14, says Ikram nationalwith
She adds, If this is really the mummy of Khuwy, this will truly be a unique discovery that dramatically changes our understanding of the history of the Old Kingdom.
The tests, which will take six to eight months to complete, will provide a more definitive answer regarding the age of the mummy. If dated to the Old Kingdom, the discovery would broaden scholars’ understanding of the trading networks of the Fifth Dynasty, suggesting extensive trade with neighboring empires. The resin used to preserve the body was probably imported from Lebanon.
Tom Cook i Windfall Movies, which is producing National Geographic series, shows spotter that Ikram was initially skeptical of the idea that the mummy dated to the Fifth Dynasty.
[Researchers] did not think the mummification process [then] was so advanced, he says. So her initial reaction was This is definitely not the Old Kingdom. But during the investigation, she started coming around.
The tomb where the mummy was found contains magnificent wall paintings made in royal colors a choice that suggests that Khuwy may have been associated with the Pharaoh of the Fifth Dynasty Djedkare Isesi, Jessica Stewart reported for Meeting Modern in 2019. The architecture of L-shaped tombs, particularly a tunnel entrance most often found in pyramids, further shows that Khuwy was a person of high status, according to Jack Guy of CNNwith
The team findings will be featured in an episode of 28 Thentor of Lost Treasures of Egypt titled Rise of the Mummieswith
Sources
2/ https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/sophisticated-egyptian-mummification-techniques-may-be-much-older-than-thought-180978929/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]