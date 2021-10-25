Making infrastructure green offers huge savings on climate benefits





KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Replacing traditional heavy concrete infrastructure with green alternatives such as mangroves to help curb sea rise is a cost-effective strategy that could save $ 248 billion a year fighting climate change, researchers said Monday. with The International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) studied the benefits of replacing or supplementing newly built or designed infrastructure, from concrete flood barriers to reservoirs, with plants, trees and other natural solutions. As well as initial cost savings, returns to nature often lead to better infrastructure that is also cheaper to maintain and more resilient to climate change, the IISD report said. “Nature-based infrastructure is approximately 50% cheaper than traditional gray infrastructure to provide the same service,” said Liesbeth Casier, a senior policy adviser at IISD and co-author of the report. “This savings – which reach $ 248 billion a year – is huge and can be invested elsewhere,” Geneva-based Casier told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Improving the conservation and management of natural areas – including parks, oceans and forests – is seen as crucial to conserving the ecosystems on which humans depend and limiting global warming to internationally agreed targets. Countries are investing in so-called nature-based solutions, from reforestation to pasture and wetland expansion, to tackle the root causes and impacts of climate change. But a UN report in May said annual global spending on nature conservation and restoration should triple this decade to about $ 350 billion by 2030 and then rise to $ 536 billion by 2050. In total, about $ 4.3 trillion of infrastructure is needed annually worldwide, and about a tenth can be met with green projects to save $ 248 billion a year, the study found. Built infrastructure accounts for more than 60% of global emissions and is causing the loss of species and habitats, she said. Nature-based solutions can also contribute to additional advantages over traditional infrastructure, the researchers said, citing environmental, social and economic benefits. These benefits include reducing air pollution and urban heat, reducing energy costs, capturing and storing the carbon dioxide that warms the planet, creating jobs and increasing tourism. Engineers, infrastructure planners and investors often fail to understand the additional functions and benefits that nature offers over gray infrastructure, said Casier of the IISD. “Provisions by nature are not only more sustainable, but often cheaper and more sustainable in the long run,” said Andre Hoffmann, president of the MAVA Foundation, a biodiversity conservation body that supported the report. “We need to learn to work harder and better with nature.” Reporting by Michael Taylor @MickSTaylor; Editing by Kieran Guilbert and Megan Rowling. Please appreciate the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, which covers the lives of people all over the world struggling to live free or fair. visit http://news.trust.org Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

