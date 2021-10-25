Disclaimer policies included in new labor legislation introduced by the Ontario government

The Ontario government is introducing new legislation that would require large employers to enact “right to detach” policies and ban non-compete clauses.

Legislation would require employers with 25 or more employees to develop layoff policies, which may include waiting times for email response time and encouraging employees to activate out-of-office notifications when they are not working.

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labor, Training and Skills Development, will present the Workers’ Work Act, 2021.

“Make no mistake, the bill supports people or our province who work hard, make a good shift, and take pride in a job well done,” McNaughton told a news conference Monday.

“This is a bill that leaves no one behind.”

McNaughton legislation marks the PC party’s latest call for workers, a key voter group in the 2022 election.

Earlier in October, McNaughton unveiled new rules for temporary employment agencies, including a system for closing down temporary firms that violate employment standards. The government is also setting up a dedicated team of inspectors to root out illegal treatment of temporary workers and recover unpaid wages. McNaughton said COVID-19 has changed the way we work, leaving many people behind, struggling to put food on the table and afford living for their families.

The lines between family time and work time are blurred. – Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labor, Training and Skills Development

He said these rules will further rebalance the scales.

“Today’s proposed legislation shows that Ontario is ready to lead the way to tomorrow’s jobs and create the conditions that will make talented and innovative people want to work in our great province.” he said.

McNaughton, meanwhile, said he does not want Ontario to become a place where people burn out of endless work and where family time comes last.

“This is an issue that has really been highlighted because of the pandemic,” McNaughton said. “The lines between family time and work time have been blurred. I think we have all faced challenges over the last two years.”

Different reactions from the opposition

Ontario opposition parties applauded the principles behind the bill, but some expressed skepticism about pushing the Progressive Conservatives to side with the workers.

“[This is]a party that has done so much harm to working people by canceling minimum wage increases, removing paid sick days, not acting so quickly during the second and third waves of the pandemic to bring legislation to support workers of the front line, “said Green Party leader Mike Schreiner.

“I think actions speak louder than words and I think people working in Ontario will see the government’s delayed actions.”

Prime Minister Doug Ford canceled a planned increase to a $ 15 minimum wage enacted in previous Liberal government legislation that also guaranteed workers 10 days of personal emergency, including two paid.

Those days were replaced by three days of illness, three days of family responsibility and two days of mourning, none paid. During the pandemic, the Conservatives introduced a three-day paid interim program.

NDP Vice President Sara Singh said the proposals McNaughton has announced at various press conferences are ideas that her party supports, but she is concerned about what the details of the bill will say, given the source.

“These are the values ​​of the New Democrats and something we will continue to fight for, but let’s not forget, this is a government that lowered the minimum wage, stripped people of their sick days of pay, and was not friendly with the workers. “she. tha.

Liberal leader Steven Del Duca said he could not wait to read the details of the bill, but he called it encouraging that the government has at least recently spoken of being more supportive of workers.

“I mean in balance, even though it is late, even though I know many Ontarians do not think it is necessarily true, if it will produce a positive result for workers and their families, it deserves support,” he said. “It has merit.”

Legislation prohibits the use of non-compete agreements

The proposed legislation will also prohibit employers from using non-competitive agreements. These types of contracts often restrict employees from getting new jobs with another business in the same field after leaving the company.

The government said the proposed changes would stop this unfair restriction to help workers in Ontario advance their careers and earn more money.

Employers will still be able to protect their intellectual property through narrower clauses, the government said.

The legislation would also make it easier for immigrants to be licensed to work in professions that match their area of ​​expertise, require temporary aid agencies to be licensed, and require businesses to allow shipment drivers. use their bathrooms.

Sari Abdo, co-founder and CEO of the Toronto-based start-up hungerhub, said the requirement to allow drivers and couriers to be able to use the toilets inside their itinerary directly affects its employees.

He also hailed the work-life balance initiative, saying it is important to his company.

“We see it as a very important part of doing business,” Abdo told a news conference Monday.

Hungerhub offers meal delivery in the workplace.