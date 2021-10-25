International
What led to the coup in Sudan?
The move has dampened hopes for a peaceful transition of power following the ouster of former President Omar al-Bashir in 2019.
Sudan had been ruled by a not-so-easy alliance between military and civilian groups since 2019, but on Monday, the military effectively took control.
Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok and his wife were arrested and taken to an undisclosed location. Many ministers and government officials were also arrested.
General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan’s armed forces, dissolved the sovereign power-sharing council and the transitional government, saying in a televised statement that an “independent and just representative government” would take power until a such to be resolved in 2023.
He said the power-sharing deal with civilian members of the country’s sovereign transitional council “became a conflict” over the past two years, “threatening peace and unity” in Sudan.
Some articles of the constitution have been suspended and state governors have been removed, Burhan said.
How did the current trouble start?
When Bashir was ousted in a 2019 coup, after three decades in power, Sudan’s military leadership took control to oversee the transition of power, forming the Transitional Military Council.
But the council was strongly opposed by a pro-democracy movement which instead called for civil rule. After a clash of several weeks, the two sides agreed to form a Sovereign Council to govern “for the next three years or a little longer.”
Under the agreement reached in July 2019, the military council would be in charge of leading the country for the first 21 months. A civilian administration will then chair the council for the next 18 months.
Did the coup come as a surprise?
Not completely. Adam Hireika, a Hamdok aide, told CNN that the prime minister was aware of the military plans and had been under pressure to disband the government.
Hireika said he visited Hamdok on Sunday evening, where he discussed the current state of affairs. He said Hamdok had just met Burhan.
On Monday, the Information Ministry said Hamdok had been under pressure to issue a statement “in support of taking control”. Instead, he said, he called on pro-democracy protesters to take to the streets in peaceful protest.
Why is it happening?
Tensions had risen as some politicians, including Hamdok, pushed for a full transition to civilian rule until November 17, in line with the initial transition agreement.
In recent weeks, military leaders have called for reforms to the Freedom and Change Forces (FFC) coalition and the replacement of the cabinet. Civilian leaders accused them of usurping power.
How has the international community reacted?
UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres condemned the coup and called for the release of the prime minister and other officials, he said in a Twitter post on Monday, adding that the UN would “continue to stand” with the people. of Sudan.
In a press conference, the White House said the Biden administration was “deeply alarmed” by the events unfolding in Sudan, while the United Kingdom called the coup an “unacceptable betrayal of the Sudanese people”.
What do the protesters want?
Thousands of protesters opposed to the coup took to the streets of the capital, Khartoum, on Monday, some chanting: “We are walking with anxiety in our hearts and anxiety sleeping on people’s chests.” They gathered in many places.
Two people were killed and at least 80 were injured as a result of gunfire during the demonstrations, the Sudanese Central Committee of Medical Doctors said in a statement on Facebook. The committee, which is in line with the civilian component of the now-disbanded Sovereign Council, blamed the military for the shooting. CNN could not verify these allegations.
Videos on social media showed crowds of people marching towards the Army General Command. Some could be seen removing the razor wire that had been placed along a road amid reports of road closures in some parts of the city.
Supporters of civil rule have also announced a program of civil disobedience and a strike in response to the military occupation, the Ministry of Information said on Facebook.
Where is Omar al-Bashir?
The chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague issued arrest warrants in 2009 and 2010 for Bashir on charges of genocide and war crimes in connection with Sudan’s military campaign in Darfur between 2003 and 2008.
CNN’s Ivana Kottasov wrote from London. Jassir Abdullah, Kareem Khadder, Hamdi Alkhshali, Kareem El Damanhoury, Mostafa Salem, Jennifer Deaton, Eliza Mackintosh, Nima Elbagir and Kara Fox from CNN contributed to the report.
