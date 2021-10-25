Why Trudeau’s cabinet needs to be renovated

All of this is a recipe for a cabinet review, not an exercise to confuse. The last group gathered in front of a pandemic and some of the party priorities have taken on a new urgency and increased public control. The people in charge of key portfolios will signal insiders Trudeau trusts the most to look through an ambitious agenda.

Some newcomers, including Alberta MP Randy Boissonnault, are immediate contenders. But adding a man means either expecting another, or promoting another woman. It can become severe. Trudeau’s last cabinet had 37 ministers, including himself. Brian Mulroney and Stephen Harper both reached 40. In the end, Trudeau could set a new Canadian record.

When Trudeau unveils the new cabinet on Tuesday, he is likely to transform at least some relatively unknown elected officials into senior government officials. He will also disappoint the loyal MPs who were convinced that this was their moment, but will have to settle for less.

The dizzying work of building a cabinet is always highly anticipated after elections. But unlike U.S. presidents who remove their secretaries from inside and outside government, prime ministers usually stay in their parliamentary groups. They choose their first bench from an elite group of people, each sent to Ottawa by thousands of voters who believe they deserve a seat at the table. Chrétien says that “expectation adds a hidden current of jealousy and grievance that does not exist in the American system.”

Wernick Cabinet Tips: Michael Wernick was a Privy Council clerk for three years in the Trudeau era, the top public official overseeing the bureaucracy and a key non-partisan adviser to the prime minister and cabinet. He also worked in the Office of the Private Council under three other prime ministers.

Wernick wrote a book this year, “Guverning Canada: A Guide to Tradecraft of Politics,” jokingly Ottawa insiders are a sleep away from everything they hoped for from a man who spent decades watching governments really has worked in Canada.

But Wernick’s book offers a handy plan for young prime ministers, including sharp tips for choosing a front jewel. Among his advices for holding groups are guessing: “You want them to worry and in some cases be afraid of you.”

Start with geography: Wernick advises cabinet makers to start with geography.

Anyone who is a lone liberal representative in a key region, says the conservative-dominated Boissonnault in Alberta is immediately in the conversation.

Then, fill the top roles like finance and foreign affairs, good places for former leadership rivals. Shortly after the election, Trudeau cemented Chrystia Freeland as deputy prime minister and finance minister. Freeland is increasingly seen as the visible heir.

Focus on priorities: Wernick’s next step is to find trusted guardians for the top election priorities. Trudeau Liberals promised a lot for climate change, housing affordability, and Covid recovery. He points out that former provincial cabinet ministers “may be a good fit for portfolios that bring more risk of bad things happening, as they are less likely to be easily shaken or paralyzed.”

The Trudeau group is full of them: Lena Diab in Nova Scotia; and Marie-France Lalonde, Yasir Naqvi, Michael Coteau and Helena Jaczek in Ontario.

Round the table: The Prime Minister’s final step is to take into account gender, race and ethnicity. “You will be judged on it,” Wernick writes.

This is where Trudeau will make the toughest calls. Sean Fraser is a three-term Liberal MP from a Nova Scotia who usually votes Conservative. He has skillfully defended his government records in the House of Commons. And he is also making friends in the right places. An inside insider recently informed POLITICO at a local dinner where Fraser was all smiling at Tim Houston, the new Progressive Conservative prime minister whose ride coincides with Fraser’s Central Nova.

Fraser loyalists will say he is ready for primetime. But the cabinet lost a Nova Scotia vote in the last election when Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan lost. Trudeau’s cabinet will have as many women as men, which increases Diab’s chances. Of course, Trudeau can assign both. But if a Maritime province deserves two ministers, the New Brunswickers can complain if they have only one left.

Choices of probability: Chrétien wrote in “My Years as Prime Minister” that his first election was relatively simple. The same is likely to be true for Trudeau. He is bound to surprise political insiders when he unveils his team, but no one will be shocked if high-profiles like Carla Qualtrough and Anita Anand, overseers of Covid aid programs and vaccine procurement, respectively, receive major promotions. . The two are in talks to replace Sajjan in defense.

Marc Miller has earned a solid reputation in the indigenous services and no one complains about Marc Garneau as Secretary of State. But that does not mean they will not mix.

“It is usually wise to keep ministers in their department long enough to allow them to learn the ropes and master the affairs,” Chrétien wrote. “But very little change can create frustration and agitation among those supporters who see no movement and, consequently, no opportunity for advancement in their careers.”

Price of comfort: Chrétien said he was under the gun to raise new voices. “There is an unfortunate misconception in Ottawa that if you are not a minister, you are not a success.”

Anyone who does not break the cabinet could end up like the repeated fate of parliamentary secretary Fraser to date or a committee chairman. Whoever goes down to those positions is left to do their best and hopes that the Rube Goldberg machine that the Cabinet produces will function better on the line. “It ‘s complex,” Chrétien wrote, “and it’ s not always right.”