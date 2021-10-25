COVID-19 on the agenda as the autumn legislative session in Alberta kicks off

The autumn session of the Alberta legislature begins today and the government says jobs, economic diversification and the fight against COVID-19 will be the focus.

At a news conference Monday, the head of the Conservative United House of Representatives, Jason Nixon, said the government plans to introduce 18 to 20 bills during the session, which is scheduled to last until the first week of December.

“I will present a very strong legislative agenda within the legislature and we will go very quickly, around the clock, morning, noon and night to be able to meet that agenda for the Albertans,” Nixon told a news conference. on Monday. .

“I intend to go through all of this before we go home for Christmas.”

Prime Minister Jason Kenney will introduce legislation Monday to recognize professional credentials in order to address labor shortages.

Other bills include legislation to guide how capital projects such as hospitals and schools are prioritized. The legislation will increase transparency on infrastructure spending, Nixon said.

The third bill to be introduced this session, the Advanced Education Statute Amendments Act, will focus on building job skills and removing bureaucracy, Nixon said.

Amendments aimed at giving the province more powers to collect overdue taxes from oil and gas countries are also coming, Nixon said.

There are no specific bills for COVID-19, but Nixon said the government will continue to fight the fourth wave of the pandemic and pass legislation if necessary.

The opposition PPD has called for an all-party investigation into the government’s handling of the pandemic, with the power to enforce documents and evidence.

Democratic House Speaker Christina Gray has said the government should take responsibility for allowing a renewed increase in cases.

Nixon said now is not the time for an investigative review. He said the PHD’s call for a review was premature, politically motivated and “completely inappropriate”.

“I continue to urge the NDP not to focus on their political gains and their political ambitions during what is a crisis within our province,” Nixon said.

“What we’re going to do is we’re going to have a strong debate about COVID inside the room.”

Nixon said a “vigorous review” of Alberta’s pandemic response would take place after the province is “out of a crisis situation”.

The results of the referendum on Tuesday

The results of the referendum from the October 18 municipal elections in Alberta are expected on Tuesday, and the issues reflected on the ballot will soon enter the legislative agenda.

A debate in the legislature on the settlement is expected by the end of the week, Nixon said.

The question asked voters whether they support the removal of a clause in the Constitution that commits the federal government to transfer federal tax dollars between provinces to ensure equivalent public services are available throughout Canada.

If the official results show a majority of “yes” votes, the Kenney government will submit a motion to the legislature to ratify the request for a constitutional change. Subsequently, the province would require negotiations with the federal government.

Nixon said the province is eager to “send a clear message to Ottawa.”

Alberta voters were also asked if the province should move permanently to the year-round daylight saving time, which is summer time, eliminating the need to change the clock twice a year.

And the Albertans voted to elect up to three individuals who would like the provincial government to present to the federal government if there is a job vacancy related to Alberta.

The Alberta Senate election is likely to be up for debate early next week, Nixon said.

Election Alberta will release the official results for the two referendum questions and the vote of Senate candidates at 11 a.m. Tuesday.