German woman convicted of a crime against humanity in the death of a Yazidi child





BERLIN A criminal court in Munich sentenced a German convert to Islam to 10 years in prison on Monday, finding the woman guilty of supporting Islamic State in Iraq and a crime against humanity after leaving a 5-year-old Yazidi girl to die of thirst. in the scorching heat. The sentencing of the 30-year-old woman, identified only as Jennifer W., in accordance with German privacy law, closed one of the highest-profile cases involving crimes committed by an Islamic State member against the Yazidi people. Her child and mother were among thousands of Yazidi women and girls abducted and sold to ISIS as slaves. They were being held captive by Jennifer W. and her husband and were forced to work in harsh conditions for several months in 2015, the girls ’mother told the court. The husband would beat them, the mother said, while Jennifer W. did nothing to stop her. Prosecutors said the girl died at the couple’s home in Fallujah, Iraq. She was being punished for wetting the bed, her mother said.

Although the girl’s death occurred in Iraq, Germany was able to prosecute Jennifer W. because she was a German citizen. Amal Clooney, a human rights lawyer who was part of a legal team representing the children’s mother in the case, welcomed the sentencing, the fifth time a German court found a former Islamic State member guilty of crimes against humanity regarding the treatment of Yazidi victims. It is an important milestone for my client, an extremely courageous woman who lost her child in brutal conditions, Ms. Clooney said in a statement. And this is a victory for all those who believe in justice. I am grateful to the German prosecutors for bringing this case to light and I hope we will see a more coordinated global effort to bring ISIS to justice. The presiding judge, Joachim Baier, found the defendant guilty of belonging to a terrorist organization abroad, as well as aiding and abetting attempted murder and a crime against humanity that resulted in death. The child has remained helpless and defenseless, under direct sunlight and the defendant has not helped the girl, although this would be possible and expected, he said in his ruling. The girls’ mother, who is part of a witness protection program and whose identity has not been revealed out of concern for her safety, testified that as she realized what was happening to her child, she began to cry out in anxiety. She told the court that in response, Jennifer W. had threatened to shoot her if she did not stop.

Jennifer W. looked shocked when the verdict was announced, staring first at her hands and then at the ceiling as the judge read the verdict, German news media reported. She had denied the allegations, insisting she was powerless to intervene against her husband, an Islamic State member, who had decided to punish the girl by chaining her in the courtyard of the couple’s home in Fallujah. On the day of the girl’s death in August, the husband pulled the child out, restrained him and left him without water and without protection from the scorching heat. The child later died, prosecutors said. Prosecutors had sought a life sentence, but the court found that the woman had only limited opportunities to intervene on behalf of the child and her mother and only too late realized that the girl could die. Jennifer W. was arrested in 2018, initially only on suspicion of belonging to a terrorist organization abroad, when she was trying to return to Iraq from Germany. As she got into a car, she told the driver who offered to take her to Turkey for her life in the Islamic State, not realizing that he was working for German intelligence officers and was eavesdropped on. She told the driver to leave her home in northwest Germany in August 2014 and make her way through Turkey and Syria to Iraq. As soon as she arrived, prosecutors said, she joined the Islamic State and quickly rose through the ranks, becoming a member of Hisbah, the moral police, patrolling the parks of Fallujah and Mosul. The man Jennifer W. married under Islamic law in Iraq in 2015 faces similar charges of belonging to a terrorist organization and crimes against humanity in connection with Yazidi slavery and the death of girls. Identified only as Taha Al J., his trial in Frankfurt began last year.

