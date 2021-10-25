German ISIS bride sentenced to death for Yazidi girl, left to die in the sun

The Munich Regional High Court found the woman, identified only as Jennifer W., guilty of crimes against humanity for “slavery that resulted in the death of another”, as well as being a member of a foreign terrorist group, the spokesman said. of the court, Florian Gliwitzky. CNN.

Jennifer W. was living in Iraq with her ISIS-fighting husband in 2015, when he bought a Yazidi woman and her five-year-old daughter as slaves.

Gliwitzky said the husband, who is facing a separate trial in Frankfurt, subjected the Yazidi woman and her daughter to “daily abuse”.

“The 5-year-old girl was mistreated by blows to the head and pushing to the floor, which was so strong that the child injured her shoulder,” said Gliwitzky.