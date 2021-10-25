German ISIS bride sentenced to death for Yazidi girl, left to die in the sun

The Munich Regional High Court found the woman, identified only as Jennifer W., guilty of crimes against humanity for “slavery that resulted in the death of another”, as well as being a member of a foreign terrorist group, the spokesman said. of the court, Florian Gliwitzky. CNN.
Jennifer W. was living in Iraq with her ISIS-fighting husband in 2015, when he bought a Yazidi woman and her five-year-old daughter as slaves.
Gliwitzky said the husband, who is facing a separate trial in Frankfurt, subjected the Yazidi woman and her daughter to “daily abuse”.
“The 5-year-old girl was mistreated by blows to the head and pushing to the floor, which was so strong that the child injured her shoulder,” said Gliwitzky.
“The child started wetting the bed in August 2015 … when it happened again, the man chained the child and left him under the blazing sun in the yard. “When Jennifer W. found the baby that way, she told her husband she had to do something, otherwise the baby would die, but she did nothing to save the baby.”
The girl’s mother was the key witness in the trial and was in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down, according to a statement from her legal team, which included human rights lawyer Amal Clooney.
The statement included a quote from the woman, who said: “It was very difficult for me to hear the verdict today. All the memories came back. I am glad that after six years the German court ruled that the defendant is responsible for me. the girl, but no punishment in the world will return her. “
The woman’s lawyers said the defendant “is believed to be the first ISIS member to be tried anywhere in the world for international crimes committed against Yazidi victims”.
The trial lasted 77 days. Jennifer W. had denied the allegations and her defense team now has a week to file an appeal with the German Attorney General’s Office.
