10 Important Pros and Cons of Uncontested Divorce

Every couple going through a divorce strives to make the process the least painful for their family. They aim to reduce the cost and time wasted and reach beneficial results at the same time. That is why many opt for an uncontested divorce.

If it is your choice as well, it is wise to learn more about the pros and cons of uncontested divorce. Although it may seem like a savior for your case, an uncontested divorce is a tricky option that doesn’t suit everyone.

Pros

An uncontested divorce is faster, cheaper, and simpler for all involved sides. Get into details, and you will realize it yourself.

Saved Time

When people choose contested vs uncontested divorce, they usually skip the first option since it may take several months or years before the marriage gets terminated. On the contrary, an uncontested divorce is finalized as quickly as possible, providing that the couple has come to an agreement on the related issues, counting custody, child and spousal support, property division, etc.

Financial Benefits

Since uncontested divorce lasts less, it costs less as well. Although the official fees will remain the same, you will manage to save on the list of other things. Fewer or no hearings, fewer hours with your family lawyer, or even managing everything on your own, the services of other experts that are enough for the uncontested divorce also cost less than the attorneys’. In the end, you will manage to save a lot and switch to further life with a steady budget and no debts.

Less Paperwork

No one likes red tape. And when it comes to the marriage termination, the longer and more complicated your case is, the more papers and forms will pile up for you to deal with. As for an uncontested divorce, you will only have to fill out a couple of forms and add the agreements made between you and your spouse. This means you will save yourself from monotonous paperwork and care about the environment at the same time.

Private Process

The fewer documents and hearings are involved in your divorce process, the fewer public records your case has. That is why, if you strive for a peaceful and maximum private separation without discussions and gossips following, an uncontested divorce is your best option.

Better for Your Health

A peaceful and simple divorce will save you from constant stress and tension, headaches, emotional and physical wear and tear. In most cases, divorcees get over their process with chronic diseases complications, new health issues, and depression in addition. In contrast, those who chose to end the marriage peacefully manage to eliminate the major health disorders.

Post-Divorce Amicable Relationships

An uncontested divorce means that the marriage is finalized peacefully and spouses remain in friendly relationships. This is a great investment in the future. Such a matter of things will enable you to deal easier with co-parenting and introduce any modifications to your agreement if necessary.

Cons

Still, one should realize that an uncontested divorce is not some magical tool that can solve all the failed marriage issues easily. It is not the best option for every single couple and has some serious pitfalls you should know about.

Limited Accessibility

An uncontested divorce process is not approved by all the states. So, it is vital to do the local legislature research before you head for an amicable separation. You can also ask the lawyer or online services, such as https://onlinedivorcer.com/online-divorce-virginia, on how to end up a marriage peacefully in your state if you have some hesitations.

No Legal Discussions

It is meant that you have already discussed all the relevant issues with your spouse. So, don’t expect to solve some differences during the hearing if you apply for an uncontested divorce. It doesn’t include any legal discussions, only enforcement of your agreement and termination of the marriage.

Not Suitable for All Cases

It is obvious that an uncontested divorce is not suitable for all cases. If you are into abusive relationships, or you cannot persuade your partner you need spousal support, or you cannot agree on the custodial terms, uncontested divorce won’t be an option for your situation. You may need to have your hurdles discussed and solved in court.

Require Thorough Preparation

An uncontested divorce is so fast and simple only because there is much work to do prior to the official process. You may have to spend months of discussions before you come to terms with all the points. Additionally, you may require the professional assistance of a mediator, financial advisor, family counselor, etc., to direct you in the right way before you can finally file for an uncontested divorce.

An uncontested divorce is a great way to end up your marriage with less hassle. Still, it cannot solve all and every divorce issue. So, it is essential to study the pros and cons of uncontested divorce and the peculiarities of the process before you opt for it.