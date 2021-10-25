Australia’s Scott Morrison announces zero net promise, but no new emission cuts ahead of COP26





Dozens of countries have submitted plans to reach net zero – where greenhouse gas emissions are reduced and any remaining emissions are removed from the atmosphere – ahead of the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, which begin on Sunday.

Morrison’s announcement comes after a breakthrough in negotiations with members of the Nationals, a party with which Morrison Liberals – which is Australia’s center-right party – has a long-standing alliance.

“Our decision to agree now with a plan to reach the net zero emissions target by 2050 has not been taken lightly,” Morrison wrote in an opinion entitled “The Australian Road,” which the Office of the Prime Minister sent to reporters.

“We did not agree with this alone without carefully considering all the consequences and impacts, especially in rural and regional areas.”

Morrison did not announce any new commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions beyond the current target of 26-28% of 2005 levels by 2030. Australia has one of the weakest commitments of all G20 countries and allies its allies, including the US and the UK, have been urging the country to bring its promise closer to 50%. “We will not hold lectures from others who do not understand Australia. The Australian way is about how you do it, not whether you do it. It is about achieving it,” Morrison said. “We also will not break the promise we made in the last election by changing our emission reduction targets in 2030. I said we will meet and we can beat that target and we will. So in Glasgow I will update “What we now believe we will achieve. Demonstrating that performance is worth more than empty ambition. This is the Australian way.” Morrison had postponed the net zero commitment for months, even though all the states and territories of the country had received the commitment. His announcement on Tuesday suggests he may soon unveil his long-term climate strategy, which he said he would do somewhere ahead of COP26. Morrison also said earlier that he may not attend COP26, but agreed to do so recently following criticism over his leadership on climate issues.

