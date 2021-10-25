Regina City Council extends vaccination test requirements to all City of Regina facilities





More facilities in the city of Regina will require evidence of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result starting November 1. On Monday, city councilors voted unanimously to extend vaccination test or negative test requirements to anyone 12 years and older who wants to have access to all of the city’s facilities. The only councilors who were not present at the vote were Neighborhood 6. Dan LeBlanc and Ward 10 Coun. Landon Mohl. Objects under this extension include: Hall

Leisure centers

Indoor arenas

Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Center

Neighborhoods, community centers and seniors

Conservatory Regina Floral Read more: What you need to know to certify vaccination requirements at Regina facilities Mayor Sandra Masters said Monday that the city libraries and transit information center were not involved in the motion. The story goes down the ad “Given the current situation affecting our healthcare system and the high risk that COVID-19 transmission is uncontrolled throughout Saskatchewan, the (city) administration is recommending expanding vaccination testing or negative test requirements for all facilities of the city of Regina, ”reads the recommendation. by the administration at Monday’s meeting. Three delegations were introduced at the meeting, all of which were in favor of the motion. The impact of Monday’s decision will affect all city-owned arenas, including the Evraz Place Collaborating Center, which will now ask people entering these facilities to indicate one of the two post-entry verification options . This comes after the Saskatchewan government issued a new public health order on Oct. 1 requiring vaccination tests or a negative test result from individuals over 12 years of age. The order includes certain venues, businesses and events, including major recreation centers for visitors over the age of 12 and arenas hosting sporting events with tickets. Read more: Saskatchewan Airports are optimistic about updated travel instructions from the federal government “To support the expansion, wherever possible, security personnel will be on site at city facilities to confirm evidence of COVID-19 vaccination or negative post-entry testing,” the administration’s recommendation of the agenda said. “In the event that security personnel are not available, city staff will be relocated.” The story goes down the ad The extension will now include all events with and without tickets. The city added that the extension does not apply if an individual is entering a site solely for the use of a bathroom or for health and safety purposes, which may include vaccination clinics, heating and cooling stations, food safety programs or services. others that address basic needs. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8323347/regina-proof-vaccination-city-facilities/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos