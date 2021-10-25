The data must be in the name. The purpose of the European review committee should be to review. It just turns out that there are times when the selected committee, made up mostly of hard-line Brexiters, will make some effort to do anything but. Especially when their star witness is the Brexit minister, Lord Frost. The man on whom so many of them have placed all their hopes. This is a committee which exists as an echo chamber. He hears only what he wants to hear.

You would have thought that the first thing the ESC might want to ask Frostin is how he is so angry about the Northern Ireland protocol since he was the person who negotiated it two years ago and told everyone how brilliant it was. But apparently not. The ESC is quite happy that some of the past remains the past. Then again many of its members would be forced to remember that they had voted for the withdrawal agreement knowing that it effectively separated Northern Ireland from the UK as a separate customs territory and would be subject to EU law. Everything to end Brexit. Even if it meant selling Northern Ireland.

The first to ask Frost was Bill Cash. The same Bill Cash, who has had a deep dislike for the EU for the 36 years in which he has been chairman of the committee. The same Bill Cash who had gladly voted for the Northern Ireland protocol that day. The NI protocol was a typical dual legislation created to keep the UK tied to EU rule indefinitely, he said. The UK could not consider itself truly free until it escaped the yoke of EU law.

In quick succession, the Tories David Jones, Richard Drax and Anne Marie Morris had all said almost the same point. The European Court of Justice was full of foreigners and should have no role in determining the UK’s future relations with the EU. Although, like Cash, they had all gladly voted for the Northern Ireland protocol to give the EU those powers less than two years ago. It was either a stunning display of collective amnesia or a drug-driven race to see who had gotten the most acid to disappear first from the windows.

All the while, Frost was his urban self, smiling. He was among friends. Which was just as good as he seemed to have been getting industrial quantities of hallucinogens since he started criticizing the idiotic Lord Frost, who had negotiated the original withdrawal deal. If only he, Lord Frost, had been allowed a seat at the negotiating table, then none of this nonsense would have happened. However patriotic he was, this Lord Frost was happy to do his duty and undo the mess that Lord Frost had created by agreeing to the NI protocol.

Under normal circumstances, the heads may have started to rotate at this point. But since everyone was out of their heads, they just shook their heads happily and let Lord Frost continue to disperse Lord Frost. After Lord Frost was finally left to conclude his speech for Lord Frost unchallenged, Lord Frost then began to make choices. Or different versions of them.

The first was that the UK already had the right to invoke Article 16 and withdraw from the NI protocol anyway, but Lord Frost hoped not to do so. Cash, Jones and Drax began to salivate. There is nothing they would want more than an immediate prompt of Article 16. Climb up Johnny Foreigner and to hell with the consequences. At one point Cash seemed to confuse Northern Ireland with Poland. And the Roman Empire.

But even though Lord Frost thought that Lord Frost might well want to invoke Article 16, Lord Frost thought that the best alternative might be to use Article 16 as a last resort and continue to renegotiate the filthy deal that God had negotiated. Frost semi-shrewd. “There will definitely be no room for any ECJ jurisdiction,” he said.

Hooray, shouted Cash, raising the union plug behind him. So does this mean that we could get rid of any EU rules even if it turned out to be a fairly sensitive piece of legislation that actively assisted the future trade agreement? Absolutely. The money was in ecstasy.

So he and the rest of the committee rather lost the other part where one of Lords Frost was becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish them said a false solution was possible, where the ECJ could only ratify the disputes on behalf of the EU. to be found. This should have been kryptonite for the committee. As it should have been the discovery that the EU was illegally blocking British scientists from its Horizon program.

I can guess why, said a third Lord Frost, begging someone on the committee to ask him about his assumption, so that he could say that it was the EU revenge for the UK that threatened to withdraw from the NI protocol, which from each other. the two fucking Lord Frost had reconciled. But everyone misses their mark. After all, what is the function of the ESC if it should not be considered?