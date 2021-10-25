Purdah budget has been replaced by news and spin management Larry Elliott

There was a time when budgets were kept secret until the moment the Chancellor of the Exchequer rose to the Commons to reveal the contents of his red box. For weeks before the big day, the Treasury would go into hiding a news break as officials quietly assembled their package of measures.

Violations of this code were rare and when they occurred, they had consequences. Hugh Dalton, the Labor chancellor, had to resign in 1947 after revealing some budget headlines to an evening newspaper reporter on his way home, mistakenly believing it was too late for them to be published.

These days there is no such thing as budget waste, just managing budget news and budget spin. Portions of the statement are traced selectively, sometimes in the form of leaks to government-supporting newspapers, but more often through press releases, in the days before the statement.

Already this year, the Treasury has announced that there will be additional money for infrastructure for leveling purposes, for skills, for the NHS, for families, for border protection, for the arts, and to attract domestic investment. The latest announcement was that the national minimum wage will increase from 8.91 to 9.50 per hour from next April.

A rise in inflation in NMW sounds like a kind of Sunak rabbit that needs to be pulled out of the hat at the end of his budget speech, especially as it fits in well with the government’s leveling agenda. So the suspicion is that he is holding something even more liquid for Wednesday.

What could this be? Well, almost all the announcements before the budget have been about spending, with a particular emphasis on cash for countries in the Midlands and the north of England earned by the Conservatives in the 2019 election. This makes sense, because it will take time for each investment to have an impact (assuming, of course, that it is large enough to make a difference).

The chancellor has had much less to say about tax cuts for the other half of the Conservative coalition: better-off voters in the south of England. Sunaks’ message to them will be that public finances look much healthier than in the spring, and so if things go according to plan, taxes will eventually be cut.

Clearly, the hope is that controlling the news agenda means that a narrative will be created at a time when think tanks such as the Institute for Fiscal Studies and the Resolution Foundation will be able to choose the budget and highlight some of the aspects. its less attractive. Dalton would be surprised if he did not roll over in his grave.

The rise in the price of Brent crude oil raises questions for the Bank of England

Oh! The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil is heading towards $ 90, and that means the cost of the automobile is rising rapidly. The recent rise in the price of petrol and diesel means that a motorist with a 55-liter tank costs 15 more to fill than a year ago and there will be more.

You do not have to be a genius to understand how the Treasury will respond. Despite the rather unfortunate weather ahead of the Cop26 global climate conference in the coming weeks in Glasgow, fuel bills will be raised or cut in the budget, as has consistently happened over the past decade. If taxes were not raised when the price of crude oil was $ 15 a barrel, they certainly would not be rising now.

It is much less clear how the Bank of England will react to the news. On the one hand, higher fuel prices bring the annual inflation rate to a level well above the government target of 2%. On the other hand, an increase in the cost of living fuels the power of consumer spending, a point highlighted by Silvana Tenreyro, one of nine members of Threadneedle Streets monetary policy committee.

Indeed, the Bank can do little to influence the price of oil or mitigate supply chain shocks that have boosted the annual inflation rate. Raising interest rates from 0.1% to 0.25% will have zero impact on the cost of a barrel of oil.

No one is really sure what the Bank thinks now, but out of the confusion and confusion the financial markets have gained the impression that an increase in interest rates is very likely in the coming weeks of the IMC meeting. Say what you like about Treasurys communication strategy: at least there is one.