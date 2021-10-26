The Biden administration details cheaper international travel rules for vaccinated leaflets





The airlines will verify their vaccination status the same way they did and will continue to do so, with negative Covid test results before departure, a senior Biden administration official told reporters Monday. Those under the age of 18 will be exempt from these requirements, mainly due to the availability or limited authorization of Covid-19 vaccines for children in most parts of the world. Children 2 years of age and older will be required to have a negative Covid test prior to their flight. The US initially described the upcoming international travel rules for fully vaccinated individuals in mid-September. We have taken the deliberate step of taking this time to ensure that implementation goes as smoothly as possible, especially with something so broad, a second senior administration official told reporters Monday. The rules also include an exception for people coming from a country with limited vaccine availability, which the Biden administration is designating as a country where less than 10 percent of the population is fully vaccinated due to a lack of vaccines, according to an official. senior administration. There are approximately 50 countries that fall below that threshold, including most of Africa. However, he official added that unvaccinated individuals who qualify will have to demonstrate a specific, compelling reason to travel to the US and test negative the day before their flight. Any child traveling with an unvaccinated adult will also need to show evidence of a negative test within the same window. Unvaccinated U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents will also need to show evidence of a negative test the day before boarding, by three days less. Fully vaccinated individuals will continue to have three days to be tested. There are a number of other narrow exceptions to the vaccination requirement, such as for foreign nationals who have had severe allergic reactions to a previous dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Travelers traveling to the US will also need to submit information to airlines, such as work phone numbers and email addresses, to allow health officials to track contacts if passengers have been potentially exposed to the coronavirus. The announcement of the new rules comes days before President Joe Biden’s planned trip to Europe for a series of summit meetings with other global leaders, as well as with Pope Francis. The United States is also scheduled to reopen land and ferry crossings for fully vaccinated travelers on the same day as air travel rules, Nov. 8. Borders have been closed to non-essential, discretionary travel since March 2020, and in recent months had become a major source of frustration within the Canadian government and among elected U.S. officials representing communities along the northern border.

