What is COP26? Here is how global climate negotiations work and what is expected of the Glasgow summit

Shelley Inglis is executive director of the Center for Human Rights at the University of Dayton.

Over the two weeks in November, world leaders and national negotiators will meet in Scotland to discuss what needs to be done about climate change. It is a complex process that may be difficult to understand from the outside, but it is the way law and international institutions help solve problems that no single country can solve on its own.

I have worked for the United Nations for several years as a legal and policy advisor and have been involved in international negotiations. Here is what is happening behind closed doors and why people are worried that COP26 may not meet its goals.

What is COP26?

In 1992, the countries agreed on an international treaty called United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which sets out the basic rules and expectations for global cooperation in the fight against climate change. It was the first time that most nations officially recognized him the need to control greenhouse gas emissions, which cause global warming that drives climate change.

That treaty has since been updated, including in 2015 when the nations signed it Paris Climate Agreement. This agreement set the goal of limiting global warming to “far below” 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 F), and preferably to 1.5 C (2.7 F). to avoid catastrophic climate change.

COP26 stands for the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC. I “PARTIES“There are 196 countries that ratified the treaty plus the European Union. The United Kingdom, in partnership with Italy, is hosting COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, from October 31 to November 12, 2021, after a one-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Average annual temperature for both land and ocean. The baseline level is the 20th century average in degrees Celsius. Graph: The Conversation / CC-BY-ND Source: NOAA



Why are world leaders so focused on climate change?

UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change last report, published in August 2021, warns in its strongest terms that human activities have made unequivocally warmed the planet, and that climate change is now widespread, rapid and growing.

IPCC scientists explain how climate change has been driving extreme weather events and floods, heavy heat waves and droughts, losses and extinction of species, and melting ice sheets and rising sea levels. UN Secretary General António Guterres called the report a “the red code for humanity.”

Enough greenhouse gas emissions are already in the atmosphere, and they stay there long enough, that’s even in the most ambitious scenario from countries that rapidly reduce their emissions, the world will experience rising temperatures at least by the middle of the century.

However, it remains a narrow window of opportunity. If countries can reduce global emissions in “zero net“By 2050, this could bring warming back below 1.5 C in the second half of the 21st century. How to approach this course is what leaders and negotiators are discussing.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called the latest findings in climate science a “red code for humanity”. UNFCCC



What happens at COP26?

During the first days of the conference, about 120 heads of state, such as US President Joe Biden, and their representatives will gather to demonstrate their political commitment to the slowdown. climate change.

After the heads of state leave, country delegations, often led by environment ministers, engage in days of negotiations, events and exchanges to adopt their positions, make new promises and join new initiatives. These interactions are based on months of preliminary discussions, policy documents and proposals prepared by groups of countries, UN staff and other experts.

The conference is also attended by non – governmental organizations and business leaders, and COP26 has a public side with sessions focused on topics such as the impact of climate change on small island states, forests or agriculture, as well as exhibitions and other events.

The meeting ends with a text of the result to which all countries agree. Guterres expressed disappointment publicly with the result COP25, and has trouble signs goes to COP26.

What is COP26 expected to achieve?

Countries are required under the Paris Agreement to update their national climate action plans every five years, including COP26. This year, they are expected to have ambitious targets by 2030. These are known as nationally defined contributions, or NDC.

The Paris Agreement requires countries to report their NDCs, but allows them the discretion in determining how to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. the default emission reduction target group in 2015 was too weak to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

One of the main goals of COP26 is to increase these objectives to achieve zero carbon emissions from the middle of the century.

Another goal of COP26 is to increase climate funding to help poorer countries transition to clean energy and adapt to climate change. This is an important issue for many developing countries whose people bear the greatest burden from climate change, but have contributed the least to it. Rich countries promised in 2009 that they would contribute $ 100 billion a year by 2020 to help developing countries, a goal that has not been achieved. of US, MB and ME, among the largest historic greenhouse issuers, are increasing their financial commitments and banks, businesses, insurers and private investors are being asked to do more.

Other objectives include the gradual abolition of coal use and the generation of solutions that preserve, restore, or regenerate natural carbon reservoirs, such as forests.

Another challenge that has derailed past COPs is agreement implementing a carbon trading system described in the Paris Agreement.

Chinese street vendors in a local market outside a state-owned coal-fired power plant near the site of a large floating solar farm project under construction by the Sungrow Power Supply Company on June 14, 2017 in Huainan, Anhui Province, China. Kevin Frayer / Getty Images



Are countries on track to meet international climate targets?

The UN warned in september 2021, the revised country targets were too weak and would leave the world at a pace warm 2.7 C (4.9 F) until the end of the century. However, governments are also facing another challenge this fall that could affect the way they respond: Lack of power supply have left Europe and China with rising prices for natural gas, coal and oil.

China – the world’s largest broadcaster – has not yet submitted its NDC. Leading manufacturers of fossil fuels such as Saudi Arabia, Russia AND Australia seem reluctant to strengthen their commitments. India – a critical player as the consumer, producer and second largest importer of coal globally – also not yet engaged.

Other developing countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, South Africa and Mexico are important. That’s right Brazil, which, under the supervision of Javier Bolsonaro, has grown deforestation of the Amazon – The largest rainforest in the world and crucial for biodiversity and the removal of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

What if COP26 does not meet its goals?

Many insiders believe that COP26 will not achieve its goal to have strong enough commitments from countries to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030. This means that the world will not be on a smooth course of achieving zero net emissions by 2050 and the target to keep heat below 1.5 C.

But organizers say keeping the temperature below 1.5 C is still possible. Former Secretary of State John Kerry, who has led American negotiations, remains hopeful that enough countries will create momentum for others to strengthen their reduction targets by 2025.

The world is not on the right track to meet the Paris target. Climate action tracker



The cost of failure is astronomical. Studies have shown that the difference between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius may mean the immersion of small island states, of death of coral reefs, extreme heat waves, flood and wild fires, and widespread crop failure.

This translates to many premature deaths, more mass migration, huge economic losses, large unsustainable land areas and violent conflict over resources and food – what the UN Secretary-General has called “a devilish future.”



Stunning photos of climate change 71 photos

This article was republished by Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read original article. [Get The Conversation’s most important politics headlines, in our Politics Weekly newsletter.]

More



