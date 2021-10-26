Amnesty International will close its offices in Hong Kong

Amnesty International says it will close its two offices in Hong Kong by the end of the year due to the effect of the national security law Beijing imposed on the city.

Hundreds of people, including some prominent pro-democracy activists, have been arrested and tried since the Chinese legislature passed the law in 2020 in response to the massive and sometimes violent pro-democracy demonstrations a year ago.





Under the law, anyone believed to be committing terrorism, separatism, overthrowing state power or collaborating with foreign forces can be tried and face life imprisonment if convicted.

This decision, taken with a heavy heart, is driven by Hong Kong national security law, which has made it effectively impossible for human rights organizations in Hong Kong to work freely and without fear of serious retaliation by the government , said Anjhula Mya Singh Bais. , Chairman of the Board of Amnesty Internationals.

The human rights group joins several other unions and non-governmental organizations in closing down financial center operations since the law came into force.

Amnesty released a lengthy report in June on the effects of the law on the one-year anniversary of its adoption and concluded that the measure was used to commit a wide range of human rights violations.

Critics in Hong Kong say the law violates China’s promise to give Hong Kong an unusual amount of freedoms when Britain surrendered control of the city in 1997.

Some information about this report came from the Associated Press and Reuters.