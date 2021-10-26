Will Maersk enter the Senator International?





Transport giant AP Moller Maersk is in talks to take over Hamburg-based freight carrier Senator International. Air freight news sister edition DVZ reports that the talks are at an advanced stage and a deal could be announced this week. Both companies declined to comment on DVZ. The deal will continue to push Maersk into supply chain services. Last year, the shipping company, which owns the largest box line in the world in terms of capacity, has integrated its freight forwarding arm, Damco. Later in the year it was also launched air freight delivery operations and has announced several other supply chain initiatives. Meanwhile, Senator International is a medium-sized freight carrier with a strong presence in air cargo. As well as its forwarding activities, the company also offers an increasing charter air operation flying between Asia, Europe and North America. The company was launched in 1984 and has grown to more than 1700 employees working in 65 locations in Europe, Asia, Africa and North and South America. According to the latest annual report from 2019, the Senator reported a turnover of about 405 million; air transport accounted for almost 60% of turnover, with the maritime transport division accounting for the remaining 40%. The company generated an EBIT of approximately 46 million in the reporting period and a net profit of 3.5 million. According to DVZ, BMW is one of Sentor’s main customers. Maersk is not the only shipping giant that is expanding into freight and air transport. CMA CGM has launched its cargo airline and invested in it large CEVA conveyor in 2019. The company recently placed an order for B777 goods. The Damco brand will be removed as part of the reorganization The senator expands the charter network with flights to China Maersk launches air freight forwarding operations with charter flights CMA CGM continues to expand into air transport with the B777F order CEVA to be removed from the list as CMA CGM will gain 98% of the shares

