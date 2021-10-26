International
US unveils new coronavirus rules for international travel | News of the coronavirus pandemic
Starting Nov. 8, adult visitors to the U.S. will need to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 with a few exceptions.
The vast majority of adult travelers wishing to visit the US will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 starting November 8th.
All visitors older than two years, regardless of vaccination status, will also need to submit a negative coronavirus test taken within three days of travel, according to an order signed by U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday.
Airlines will need to collect passenger contact information to help track contacts and store them for 30 days.
Children and adolescents under the age of 18 will be exempt from vaccination travel rules.
The new policy comes as the Biden administration moves away from restrictions banning non-essential travel from several dozen countries including most of Europe, China, Brazil, South Africa, India and Iran, in order to focus on classifying individuals according to the risk they pose to others.
It is in the United States’ interest to move away from country-by-country restrictions previously applied during the COVID-19 pandemic and to adopt an air travel policy that relies primarily on vaccination to advance the safe resumption of international air travel in the United States. United, says Bidens’ order.
Travel restrictions in the US were first imposed in January 2020 to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Under the new travel policy, vaccinated individuals entering the U.S. will have to show evidence of a negative COVID-19 test within three days of travel, while unvaccinated individuals must submit a test performed within one day of travel.
All children over the age of two entering the country will need to take a COVID-19 test.
Non-tourist travelers from around 50 countries with nationwide vaccination rates of less than 10 percent will also be eligible for exemption from vaccination rules.
People who receive this exemption will generally need to be vaccinated if they intend to stay in the US for more than 60 days.
Others to be excluded from the vaccination requirement include people who participated in clinical trials for COVID-19 and those who had severe allergic reactions to vaccines.
International travelers will need to obtain vaccination documentation from an official source and airlines must confirm that the final dose was taken at least two weeks before the travel date.
The U.S. will accept any vaccine approved for regular or urgent use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization. This includes the Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca and Chinas Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines. Mixing and matching of approved shots will be allowed.
Quarantine officers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will check on-site passengers arriving in the U.S. for compliance, a Biden administration official told the Associated Press news agency.
Airlines that do not comply with the requirements can be fined up to nearly $ 35,000 for violations.
The Biden administration has not proposed a vaccination requirement for domestic travel, saying it would be impractical due to the large number of passengers flying within the US every day.
The pandemic and travel restrictions as a result have caused international travel to sink.
Anyone hoping for an explosion of international visitors will be disappointed, Henry Harteveldt, a San Francisco-based travel industry analyst, told the Associated Press after the new rules were announced.
November 8 will mark the beginning of the recovery of international travel to the US, he said, but I do not believe we will see a full recovery by 2023.
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/10/25/us-unveils-new-coronavirus-travel-rules
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]