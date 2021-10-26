US unveils new coronavirus rules for international travel | News of the coronavirus pandemic

Starting Nov. 8, adult visitors to the U.S. will need to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 with a few exceptions.

The vast majority of adult travelers wishing to visit the US will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 starting November 8th.

All visitors older than two years, regardless of vaccination status, will also need to submit a negative coronavirus test taken within three days of travel, according to an order signed by U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday.

Airlines will need to collect passenger contact information to help track contacts and store them for 30 days.

Children and adolescents under the age of 18 will be exempt from vaccination travel rules.

The new policy comes as the Biden administration moves away from restrictions banning non-essential travel from several dozen countries including most of Europe, China, Brazil, South Africa, India and Iran, in order to focus on classifying individuals according to the risk they pose to others.

It is in the United States’ interest to move away from country-by-country restrictions previously applied during the COVID-19 pandemic and to adopt an air travel policy that relies primarily on vaccination to advance the safe resumption of international air travel in the United States. United, says Bidens’ order.

Travel restrictions in the US were first imposed in January 2020 to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Under the new travel policy, vaccinated individuals entering the U.S. will have to show evidence of a negative COVID-19 test within three days of travel, while unvaccinated individuals must submit a test performed within one day of travel.

All children over the age of two entering the country will need to take a COVID-19 test.

Non-tourist travelers from around 50 countries with nationwide vaccination rates of less than 10 percent will also be eligible for exemption from vaccination rules.

People who receive this exemption will generally need to be vaccinated if they intend to stay in the US for more than 60 days.

Others to be excluded from the vaccination requirement include people who participated in clinical trials for COVID-19 and those who had severe allergic reactions to vaccines.

International travelers will need to obtain vaccination documentation from an official source and airlines must confirm that the final dose was taken at least two weeks before the travel date.

The U.S. will accept any vaccine approved for regular or urgent use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization. This includes the Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca and Chinas Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines. Mixing and matching of approved shots will be allowed.

Quarantine officers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will check on-site passengers arriving in the U.S. for compliance, a Biden administration official told the Associated Press news agency.

Airlines that do not comply with the requirements can be fined up to nearly $ 35,000 for violations.

The Biden administration has not proposed a vaccination requirement for domestic travel, saying it would be impractical due to the large number of passengers flying within the US every day.

The pandemic and travel restrictions as a result have caused international travel to sink.

Anyone hoping for an explosion of international visitors will be disappointed, Henry Harteveldt, a San Francisco-based travel industry analyst, told the Associated Press after the new rules were announced.

November 8 will mark the beginning of the recovery of international travel to the US, he said, but I do not believe we will see a full recovery by 2023.