Facebook admits the site appears to be linked to misinformation, reveals memo | Facebook

Facebook has acknowledged that essential parts of its platform appear to be linked to the spread of disinformation and divisive content, according to a new wave of internal documents showing that the social media company struggled to curb hate speech in the developing world and did not was willing to censor U.S. right-wing news organizations.

An internal memo warned that the core mechanics of Facebook’s product, or the basics of how the product worked, had allowed hate speech and misinformation to grow on the platform. Memo added that basic Facebook functions were not neutral.

We also have compelling evidence that our core product mechanics, such as vitality, recommendations and commitment optimization, are an important part of why these types of speech thrive on the platform, the 2019 memorandum states.

Referring to Facebook’s security unit, the document added: If integrity takes a tacit stance on these issues, whether for technical (accuracy) or philosophical reasons, then the net result is that Facebook, taken as a whole, will be active (if not necessarily consciously) by promoting these types of activities. The mechanics of our platform are not neutral.

The document is made known by New York Times on Monday as part of a wave of stories from a consortium of US-led news organizations. The NYT stories, among others, were based on revelations made by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the U.S. financial watchdog, and submitted to Congress in an edited form by a former Facebook employee turned informant. Frances Haugens, legal advisor. The edited versions were taken from a consortium of news organizations, including the NYT, Bloomberg, Politico and the Washington Post.

The documents were also obtained by the Wall Street Journal, which since last month has published a series of harmful exhibitions on Facebook.

Other stories published Monday as part of the Facebook Papers referred to Facebook’s inability to handle hate speech and harmful content outside the US. Incitement to hatred and misinformation is significantly worse among non-English speaking users, according to numerous reports from Facebook Papers partners. Much of Facebook’s moderation infrastructure does not have sufficient resources for languages ​​other than English and its software tries to understand some dialects of Arabic, reported the Associated Press (AP).

The company’s algorithmic moderation software can identify only 0.2% of harmful material in Afghanistan, according to an internal report conducted this year that was reported by Politico. The rest of the harmful material had to be noted by staff, although the company lacked moderators who could speak Pashto or Dari, the country’s main languages. The tools for reporting harmful materials in the country were only available in English, although it was not widely spoken in Afghanistan.

According to another document, Apple threatened to remove Facebook and Instagram from the App Store two years ago over concerns that the platforms were being used to trade domestic workers, a sector at high risk of abuse and slavery. The threat was removed after Facebook shared details of its efforts to address the issue. An internal document showed how Facebook removed more than 1,000 accounts operating primarily outside Saudi Arabia to recruit workers who reported abuse and sexual violence.

In our investigation, domestic workers often complained to their recruitment agencies that they were locked in their homes, hungry, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to employers. others without their consent, according to a Facebook document. In response, agencies usually told them to be more likable.

The report added: We also found recruitment agencies that stopped more serious crimes, such as physical or sexual assaults, instead of helping house employees.

Within the files leaked by Haugen are testimonies of dozens of Facebook employees frustrated by the company’s failure to acknowledge the damages it generates, or to properly support efforts to mitigate or prevent those damages.

They were FB, not some naive startup. With the unprecedented resources we have, we need to do better, wrote one employee quoted by Politico in the wake of the January 6, 2021 attack on the American capital.

Never forget the day Trump went down the escalator in 2015, called for a ban on Muslims entering the US, we determined it violated our policies, and yet we explicitly violated the policy and did not remove the video, wrote a other. There is a straight line that can be drawn from that day until today, one of the darkest days in the history of democracy History will not judge us kindly.

Elsewhere in the newspapers, a first document from Financial Times showed a Facebook employee claiming that Facebook’s public policy team blocked decisions to remove posts when they see they could harm powerful political actors. The memorandum said that moves to remove content from repeat offenders against Facebook guidelines, such as right-wing publishers, were often canceled because publishers could retaliate.

In the US, the interventions appear to have been almost exclusively on behalf of conservative publishers, the memo said, referring to companies such as Breitbart and PragerU.

Speaking in a profit call with investors Monday, Zuckerberg spoke about the leak of the document, but did not directly address the content, saying the issues the company is facing are not primarily about social media, but about polarization. [that] started growing in the US before I was born.

My view of what we are seeing is a coordinated effort to selectively use leaked documents to create a false image of our company, he added, as the company reported a $ 9 billion quarterly profit.

A Facebook spokesman said: At the heart of these stories is a premise that is false. Yes, it was a business and we win, but the idea that we do it at the expense of the safety or well-being of people misunderstands where our commercial interests lie. The truth is that we have invested $ 13 billion and have over 40,000 people to do one thing: keep people safe on Facebook.

