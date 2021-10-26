BC Ferries cancels dozens of cruises on Mondays due to strong winds





BC Ferries has canceled a number of voyages until the early hours of Monday evening as a result of strong winds that hit the Georgia Strait. According to the ferry company, dozens of voyages were canceled on Monday after Environment Canada issued a warning for strong winds of up to 90 km / h. Cancellations mean there is no ferry service between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island until at least 5pm this evening after BC Ferries has discontinued service along major roads. #Service Notice Update #Tsawwassen – #SwartzBay #Spirt iBC #Beachfesting have canceled the following voyages on each side due to adverse weather conditions – strong winds: 13:00, 15:00 and 17:00 We appreciate your patience. Full details here: https://t.co/kbFfY14ZEy. ^ oj – Ferries BC | BC reuniting (@BCFerries) October 25, 2021 “The safety of our passengers and crew is of paramount importance to us. We do not easily make the decision to cancel cruises, as we know that customers rely on us to reach their destinations. We will resume service as soon as possible. “to be sure to do so,” the corporation wrote in a statement. Customers with reservations during these times will be fully reimbursed, adds BC Ferries. Cancellations started at 5:15 am on Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay streets and at 6:15 am on Horseshoe Bay and Duke Point streets. Cruises between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay are canceled until at least 5:55 p.m. Monday. There are also currently cancellations on the Comox and Powell River cruises and roads to the Gulf Islands have been suspended until evening. For the most up-to-date cruise and departure information, BC Ferries suggests to customers visit their website Current Terms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cheknews.ca/bc-ferries-cancels-nearly-two-dozen-morning-sailings-due-to-strong-winds-903679/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

