Marvel Night kicked off International Blockchain Week in Shanghai





The blockchain industry has had 12 years of high speed development China and has been transformed by the dominance of mining into a variety of application constructions. Thanks to the boom of DeFi, NFT and related innovations, the industry now attracts first-class developers from TikTok, Tencent, and Alibaba.

Marvel Night was co-organized by ArkStream Capital, Polygon and Open Group and sponsored by major meta-tracking companies Realy, Immutable and RCT AI with their NFTs. After Marvel Night, the Blockchain Global Summit will take place October 26 and 27, with guests included Vitalik Buterin, founder of Ethereum, Gavin Wood, founder of Polkadot, Anatoli Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana. The summit will be broadcast globally to engage blockchain enthusiasts worldwide. About Shanghai International Blockchain Week: Blockchain International Week in Shanghai aims to build a platform for favorable communication and collaboration in the global blockchain industry. It was the first major blockchain event in Asia, starting in 2015, and has become an influential and iconic industrial event worldwide. About ArkStream Capital: ArkStream Capital is a search-driven crypto venture founded by veterans. As an early supporter of AAVE, Polkadot, Efinity, Republic and FLOW, ArkStream accelerates portfolio companies with product market consulting, growth hacking expertise, and global industry networks. ArkSteam has offices in Singapore AND San Francisco, and founding members who have previously worked at Google, Tencent, UBS, BlackRock and Accenture. About the range: Polygon is the main platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing product suite offers developers easy access to all major scalability and infrastructure solutions: L2 (CZ Summary and Optimized) solutions, side chains, hybrid solutions, standalone and enterprise chains, availability solutions data and more. Polygon scaling solutions are widely adopted with 3K + pending applications, ~ 4 billion total transactions processed, ~ 150 million unique user addresses and $ 40 billion in secured assets. About Open Group: Open Group is an Autonomous Decentralized Organization combined with investment services composed of project founders with considerable influence. OG has pooled resources for over 20 startups and expects the founders to seize long-term trust with DAO during transactions and consolidate OG’s resource network. SOURCE ArkStream Capital

